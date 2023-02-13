ABERDEEN — A strong first half carried Lower Columbia to a West division win over Grays Harbor, 76-55 enabling the team to remain tied atop the division with Green River.

Courtney Swan finished with a game-high 23 points and six rebounds to lead Lower Columbia to its second consecutive road win, Saturday. Swan helped the Red Devils open a 16-4 lead in the first quarter with 10 points. She finished the game 7-for-14 from the field and 7-for-9 from the free-throw line.

The Red Devils dominated Grays Harbor over the first half, taking a 37-15 lead into the break with Swan, Katelynn Forner and Aivine Soakai all making contributions.

Forner scored 19 points and Soakai had 12 points to aid the Red Devils’ offense. The Red Devils also forced the Chokers into 22 turnovers throughout the game.

After struggling from the field over its last few games, Lower Columbia shot an improved 45 percent from the field against Grays Harbor, though it still struggled from the free-throw line where it converted just 18 of 31 foul shots.

Lower Columbia held Grays Harbor to 34 percent from the field and 7-for-19 from beyond the arc. It also outrebounded the Chokers 35-22.

Lower Columbia (17-6, 7-1 league) hosts South Puget Sound on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the first of three consecutive home games.