NWAC Women's Basketball

NWAC Women's Basketball: Soakai, Lower Columbia edge Highline

Lower Columbia LCC stock

The interlocking LC of Lower Columbia College adorns the wall of Myklebust Gymnasium on campus.

 Jordan Nailon

DES MOINES — It wasn’t pretty, but Lower Columbia earned a 47-44 comeback victory at Highline for its fifth consecutive win, Saturday.

Trailing 36-30 with nine minutes to play, the Red Devils managed to tie the game at 36-36 with a 6-0 run on a Katie Hanson jumper with seven minutes left.

Lower Columbia would take the lead for good on Aivine Soakai’s layup at the 2:46 mark, 42-41. It scored four more unanswered points and then watched as Highline’s Mahine Bergeson launched a go-ahead three-point attempt that missed the mark with 11 seconds left.

Soakai led the Red Devils with 14 points and eight rebounds, while shooting 5-for-11 from the field. Katelynn Forner scored 10 points, grabbed six rebounds, delivered five assists and came up with three steals for LCC.

Statistically, Lower Columbia should not have been in the game. It continued its struggles from the field with a 28 percent showing (16-for-56), including a dismal 3-for-24 from beyond the arc.

The Red Devils even shot free throws poorly, finishing the game 12-for-22 from the foul line. But by edging Highline in rebounding (38-31), creating a few more second-chance opportunities, winning the turnover battle (24-20) and making shots when it counted, the team was able to pull out yet another divisional win to remain undefeated at 5-0 in the NWAC West division.

Lower Columbia (15-5, 5-0 league) hosts Green River at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Box Score

At Des Moines

RED DEVILS 47, THUNDERBIRDS 44

Lower Columbia 9 10 11 17 – 47

Highline 11 10 13 10 – 44

LCC (47) — Mace 6, Forner 10, Hanson 7, Soakai 14, Larson 2, McCallum 5, Roberts 3

H (44) — Christian 6, Benitez 4, Bergeson 10, Arneach 13, Gatluak 8, Willis 3

