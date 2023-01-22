NWAC Women's Basketball: Soakai leads Lower Columbia to win

LAKEWOOD — Sound defense and the play of Aivine Soakai carried Lower Columbia to its fourth consecutive win, a 64-33 defeat of Pierce, Saturday.

Soakai scored a team-high 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Red Devils who built a 28-17 lead at halftime. She finished 6-for-16 from the field.

Courtney Swan finished with 11 points and four steals and Katelynn Forner had 10 points and five rebounds for Lower Columbia, which has nine wins over its last 10 games.

Lower Columbia won despite shooting just 28 percent from the field and 8-for-20 from the foul line. The Red Devils were strong on the glass, however, pulling down 29 offensive rebounds out of 54 total rebounds to keep possessions alive.

The defense came up with 23 steals and forced 42 turnovers.

Keshara Romain finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Brahma Bulls in the loss. She was 4-for-10 from the field and just 8-for-16 from the free-throw line.

Lower Columbia (14-4, 4-0 league) will play at Highline on Saturday.