NWAC Women's Basketball

NWAC Women's Basketball: Soakai drops a double-double in Lower Columbia win over Grays Harbor

LCC Basketball Stock

Despite a poor night from the field in which it shot a meager 26 percent, Lower Columbia cruised past Grays Harbor 63-32 to earn its second league win, Saturday.

Lower Columbia struggled shooting the ball all game long, especially in the second quarter where it finished 3-for-20. However, it dominated the glass to the tune of 59-31 over Grays Harbor and held the Chokers to an even worse shooting night from the field – 21 percent (10-for-47). The Red Devils grabbed 29 offensive rebounds which gave them plenty of second and third-chance opportunities after missing the first shot of the possession.

Aivine Soakai had a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Lower Columbia offense. She was 5-for-14 from the field. Courtney Swan finished with 10 points and six steals, though she shot 3-for-14 from the field, and Kaylin Todd added six points off the bench.

People are also reading…

“We’ve been shooting really well in practice. We’re going to pop at some point,” Lower Columbia coach Lucas Myers said. “Sometimes it’s harder against some of these teams and we haven’t seen zone in awhile, so we’ll get there… I was pleased with how well we stayed with good defense and didn’t let the missed shots impact our energy.”

Kyla McCallum pulled down 10 boards and Bailee Larson added seven rebounds.

“Well the way we shot it, we needed to get second chance points and rebounds. Everybody came in,” added Myers. “Gotta do that. Gotta live on the glass and get as many second-chance points as we can.”

Lower Columbia plays at South Puget Sound on Wednesday.

Box Score

At Myklebust

RED DEVILS 63, CHOKERS 32

Grays Harbor 14 4 6 8 – 32

Lower Columbia 19 10 14 20 – 63

GH (32) — Serna 1, Green 12, Hill 6, H. Dennison 1, Alexander 4, Mathews 4, Martinez 4

LCC (63) — Mace 9, Swan 10, Foreigner 6, Hanson 7, Soakai 15, Larson 1, Todd 6, McCallum 3, Wachmann 4, Roberts 2

