NWAC Women's Basketball: Red Devils hold off Blazers charge

A quick start in the third quarter, and some clutch defense down the stretch, helped the Red Devils stake out another ten point lead. Then, with 6.5 seconds left in the quarter LCC forced a turnover by the Blazers on a post entry pass that sailed out of bounds. Point guard Easton Reeves let the ensuing inbound pass roll up the floor toward half court as the Red Devils’ shooters spread around the perimeter for a last second look. But LCC had a less obvious plan in the works and when post plater Laura Suggs dropped to the block from the elbow of the key Reeves hit her with a lob in stride and Suggs sank the bucket at the buzzer to give the Devils a 44-33 advantage.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve got so many different weapons I kind of look at who’s got the hot hand. Today it was Mia (Pakootas), our shooter there, so I tried to put her in spots where they had to chose to guard our big post inside or stretch out,” Myers said. “A few times we caught them. Late in the end of the third quarter, that was a big play for us. Throwing Mia in, stretching the defense knowing that they’re going to have to worry about the three and then we got the bang-bang lay in.”

Pakootas led LCC with a game-high 15 points. Reeves added 10 points and Tagg chipped in nine points while helping to fend off the Trailblazers in the paint.