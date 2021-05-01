NWAC Women's Basketball: Red Devils hold off Blazers charge

CENTRALIA — The Lower Columbia women’s hoopers were able to reel in a road victory, Friday, with a 55-49 victory over the Trailblazers.
The Red Devils got off to a slow start but found their step halfway through the first quarter and looked ready to run away with a blowout win on several occasions. The ladies from Centralia wouldn’t go away so easy.
“Right now it’s just kind of weird. The feeling in the gym doesn’t feel like a normal game to start so I think it takes a few minutes for the players to get into it,” LCC coach Lucas Myers said. “That’s kind of the nature of the beast. I always tell them that a ten point lead is nothing in the college game.”
Flash forward to just over two minutes remaining in the game Erika Brumfield drained a three-pointer as the shot clock expired that brought the home team within three points. That forced the Red Devils to buckle down on defense while knocking down their free throws to lock the game down.
LCC took its first lead at 13-12 with 1:35 remaining in the first quarter thanks to four threes from Tommia Pakootas. That lead stood until Brumfiefld knocked down a pair of free throws with 6:05 left in the second quarter to trim the Blazers’ deficit to 24-16. By the intermission, Centralia was all the way back in the game and the Red Devils led just 29-27.
A quick start in the third quarter, and some clutch defense down the stretch, helped the Red Devils stake out another ten point lead. Then, with 6.5 seconds left in the quarter LCC forced a turnover by the Blazers on a post entry pass that sailed out of bounds. Point guard Easton Reeves let the ensuing inbound pass roll up the floor toward half court as the Red Devils’ shooters spread around the perimeter for a last second look. But LCC had a less obvious plan in the works and when post plater Laura Suggs dropped to the block from the elbow of the key Reeves hit her with a lob in stride and Suggs sank the bucket at the buzzer to give the Devils a 44-33 advantage.
“We’ve got so many different weapons I kind of look at who’s got the hot hand. Today it was Mia (Pakootas), our shooter there, so I tried to put her in spots where they had to chose to guard our big post inside or stretch out,” Myers said. “A few times we caught them. Late in the end of the third quarter, that was a big play for us. Throwing Mia in, stretching the defense knowing that they’re going to have to worry about the three and then we got the bang-bang lay in.”
Pakootas led LCC with a game-high 15 points. Reeves added 10 points and Tagg chipped in nine points while helping to fend off the Trailblazers in the paint.
Brumfield, back from Portland State after suffering a knee injury, was the primary concern for the Red Devils defense. The former W.F. West standout picked up a team-high 13 points in the contest and was active in the passing lanes and cleaning the glass for the Blazers.
“You can only do so much because they’ve got shooters around the perimeter. I’m not going to give too much help because if you give Centralia open threes that’s how you’re going to lose,” Myers said. “Danica (Schmidt) guarded (Brumfield) a lot. She’s seasoned and she knows and trusts what I tell her and she did a really good job playing against her. Brumfield is tough, she’s crafty and she’s strong and she gets after it. I was really pleased with how we played because I was nervous with her on the floor.”
The win gives LCC a definitive edge in the NWAC West conference. Centralia currently sits in second place with both of their losses coming against the Blazers.
“Any time Centralia and LCC play it’s a grudge match,” Myers said. “Everything you’ve seen you can throw it out the window because if there’s a rivalry in the NWAC it’s these two teams, for sure.”
LCC (5-0) is scheduled to play Tacoma next Friday.