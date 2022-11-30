NWAC Women's Basketball Preview: Lower Columbia working to repeat as NWAC champions

Ask anyone in the Lower Columbia College women’s basketball program, and they’ll tell you last year is last year. It’s over. It means nothing.

Truthfully, it’s not exactly true. A year ago, the Red Devils won their first women’s basketball NWAC championship in dramatic fashion, when Chinedu Nnadi hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime. It was magical. And it is … in the past.

“Just because we did it last year, it doesn’t mean we’re entitled to it,” LCC sophomore Kenzie Ramsey said.

Just five returners are back from that championship squad, and the coaching staff looks a little different. Erika Brumfield has stepped in to replace Marquessa Gilson, who’s now running the Pierce College program, and Amanda Britt now sits in Keahi-lele Roy’s seat.

In many ways, nobody but Myers, Paige Mace, Jazlynn Novelli, Caitlin Wachmann, Katelynn Forner and Ramsey know what last year was all about. Everyone else is new.

But the league, the league knows. And Myers is leaning into it.

“I’m not a coach that shies away from conversations about championships and goals,” Myers said. “I believe you have to speak it if you actually want to accomplish it. It doesn’t just happen. I’m not a person that just wipes everything under the rug and doesn’t talk about it, so we definitely talk about about what we’re trying to do this year.”

LCC has on its non-league schedule Peninsula, the team it beat in the NWAC Championship game last March. In fact, the Pirates are on the slate twice. The Red Devils have already played Lane once, and they’ll welcome the Titans to Longview for their own Holiday tournament in late December. Umpqua is coming to town, too. As is Walla Walla and North Idaho.

LCC can’t help that its in a relatively weak division. But it can prepare itself by loading up its non-conference schedule as much as possible. It’s a tactic used famously by the Gonzaga men’s team, and it’s worked out for the Bulldogs.

“If you’re good enough, the record would take care of itself,” Myers said.

Certainly, LCC has a roster that should be able to handle anything thrown at it. It’s a talented group that can do a lot of things well.

Novelli is fearless when driving and plays with a confidence a few misses won’t dampen. Mace, a Wahkiakum alumn, is a wizard with the ball in her hands and can move defenses with her eyes while finding her posts for easy dump off baskets. Aivine Soakai is a menace in the post with good feet and a soft touch.

Add in Courtney Swan, who is the point guard in waiting, Lexi Roberts and Wachmann on the glass, Katie Hanson and Kyla McCallum in the backcourt, and it’s easy to see what this team is capable of doing.

“Every girl on the team is talented in their own ways and they can score,” Mace said. “So if you take one girl out of the game, the other ones are just gonna go off. Like, this is probably the most talented team I’ve played with my entire life scoring and defensive-wise.”

For some of the Red Devils, the getting-to-know-you phase may prove to have been the biggest challenge along the way.

“We’re working on chemistry and there are a lot of new people,” Novelli added, “but we have so much talent on this team. A lot of good court awareness. So I definitely think we can win another championship, and that’s our goal.”

It’s going to be nigh on impossible to talk about this Red Devils team without at least the specter of last season lurking around. They will drop their championship banner before its home opener against Clark at Myklebust Gymnasium on Thursday night. It will remain there, hanging above every practice rep and every second of every home game.

It’s not as simple as waving it away and insisting it’s the past and it’s behind us. But internally, the Red Devils have a different outlook, a different perspective. And perhaps they should.

It’s not an uncommon life strategy to break vast, daunting, potentially overwhelming endeavors into smaller pieces. Take a 10-week quarter and break it down. Take a 30-game season and chop it up into weeks.

LCC isn’t thinking directly about winning another title. That is too daunting. Instead, as it faces a five-game-in-seven-day gauntlet, it just wants to go 5-0 in that stretch.

And then the Red Devils will stare down another week. And then another. And they plan to pile up the wins and, if everything goes to plan, will they will make sure next year’s team will also have to deal with the pressure of defending a championship.

After going 43 years without a title, LCC is well-positioned to keep the trophy in the building.

“The trophy has sat in my office long enough and I’ve seen Lane listed on there about a hundred times, Columbia Basin is listed on there a hundred times, and that’s what motivates me,” Myers said. “Well shoot, I’ve won it once. Who cares?

“Winning it once is great, but there’s things we gotta do to elevate LCC.”