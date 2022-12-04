NWAC Women's Basketball: Novelli leads Lower Columbia over Bellevue at Pirate Classic

PORT ANGELES — With Jazlynn Novelli having her way on offense, Lower Columbia won its fifth straight game, recording a 78-62 win over Bellevue in the Pirate Classic in Port Angeles Saturday.

Novelli, a 5-foot-9 sophomore, led the Red Devils with 23 points on 8-for-17 shooting including 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and added eight rebounds. She did all that in 29 minutes.

Bellevue presented a stiff challenge to Lower Columbia which entered winners of four straight including a dominant 91-55 victory over Clark on Thursday on the night they unfurled their 2021-22 NWAC Championshp banner.

The Bulldogs stayed tight with the Red Devils for three quarters behind the performance of guard Sav Huerta. She finished 6-for-13 from the field and 5-for-8 from beyond the arc.

Lower Columbia maintained a 43-37 edge at halftime and 54-49 lead entering the final 10 minutes before it pulled away thanks to a 10-0 run with the pride of Wahkiakum, Paige Mace, making a pair of good plays to get to the foul line.

Mace finished with eight points and Aivine Soakai added 18 points for the Red Devils in support of Novelli’s offense.

The Red Devils led 64-49 seven minutes to play and never looked back.

One of the keys in the game for Lower Columbia was its rebounding edge. The team outrebounded Bellevue 48-27. It was also 10-for-11 from the free-throw line and finished with a 41 percent shooting percentage from the field.

Lower Columbia (5-1) was set to take on Peninsula Sunday in the Pirate Classic.