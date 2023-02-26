Paige Mace had no idea she was on fire. No clue. It never occurred to her that she had 21 points at halftime until informed of it by the coaching staff in the locker room.

In a season full of soul-searching, adjustments, installs and questions about expectations and distance to cover, Mace and the Lower Columbia women’s basketball team just played basketball.

One of five sophomores — all who contribute in some meaningful way — Mace finished Saturday night’s blowout 66-48 win over Highline with 27 points and six steals, a fitting sendoff for a sophomore quintet that helped bring LCC’s first women’s basketball NWAC title back to Myklebust Gymnasium.

“I never actually really know when I’m feeling it because I don’t think about what just happened,” Mace said. “If I’m open, I’m open (and) I shoot it. I don’t pay attention. I mean, I knew I was creating stuff offensively, but I don’t think about myself personally. I just think, ‘Oh, what can I do this possession to get something for the team?’”

The win sets up a titanic clash with Green River next week. LCC wins and the West Division has to split the crown between the Red Devils and Gators.

And, luckily, it feels like everything is starting to come together.

The Red Devils watch a ton of film. They watch as a group and individually with head coach Lucas Myers, and that extensive studiousness is starting to yield results.

During an LCC free throw in the first half, Myers wanted Mace to cut. But she came over and explained that Katelyn Forner, one of the other five sophomores, had elected to drive the lane, and so she stayed put as not to clog the painted area.

During this explanation, Forner herself came over and said the same. And Myers, liking what he was hearing, simply said, “Okay.”

“Even if you watch us during practice, we’re making all the right reads,” Mace said of the now-not-new offense that is all about reacting to the defense. “We’re telling Lucas what we need to be doing before he can. It’s starting to click, which is great.”

This back-and-forth came during a stretch where LCC played loose and free in a way they haven’t since personnel changes forced a significant offensive change.

It’s hard installing an offense. It’s one of the biggest reasons that freshmen have to work their way into a new system at the next level. Reads take time to learn. It takes time to eliminate the split second it takes to think through something versus just reacting to the happenings before you.

The latter is finally happening. Saturday night, the ball was alive. The defense was probed and prodded. Shooters shot in rhythm and drivers attacked the gaps. Emblematic of the whole deal, Forner drove the lane and dropped an over-the-shoulder pass to Katie Hanson, a sophomore, for an easy layup.

“We're just starting to make the right decisions and reads,” Myers said. “We’re slowing down. You reset your offense in the middle of the year, it’s gonna be a trend.”

Way back in November, Myers gave his reasoning for scheduling such a grueling nonconference schedule. He wanted to test his young-but-defending-champion team. He wanted to give a glimpse of what it’s going to take to win a second, or even reach a Final Four.

And then he had to find a way to replace 20 points per game in the middle of the season. And there were certainly growing pains. There were tough losses and frustrating outings. And he wonders if he went a little too hard on it.

But now, considering everything that’s happened, the Red Devils have a spot in the tournament and are a win away from winning another division title, even if it would be shared and even if that doesn’t necessarily mean a No. 1 seed in Pasco.

And it all seems worth it.

“I pound us so hard in the preseason that we always seem to have a lull in the middle of the year, and maybe that’s something I gotta look at,” Myers said. “But I want to climb through league and finish strong and be playing our best as we enter the tournament.”

As previously mentioned, if LCC beats Green River in Auburn on Wednesday, it would create a tie atop the West Division. There is a somewhat complicated tiebreaker matrix that then would determine the seeding at the NWAC Championships because South Puget Sound has beaten both Green River and LCC, who have both beaten South Puget Sound and, assuming an LCC win, have both beaten each other.

That game is set to tip at 5:30 p.m.