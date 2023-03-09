PASCO — The deficiency that plagued Lower Columbia all season wasn’t cured in time for the NWAC Championships.

The Lower Columbia women shot a disappointing 23 percent from the field in a 68-41 loss to Walla Walla in its Sweet 16 matchup to open the Championship tournament on Thursday at Columbia Basin College. The loss ended the Red Devils season on the spot, leaving them four wins shy of a defending their NWAC title.

Paige Pentzer scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds on 6-for-8 shooting while Emma Leber had 14 points off the bench to pace Walla Walla (23-7 overall).

Aivine Soakai finished with 12 points and two rebounds on eight attempts from the field to lead the Red Devils. Katelynn Forner added 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.

“We’ve struggled inside and out to score it over the last two months no matter what we do,” LCC head coach Lucas Myers explained. “When we score it, we’re tough to beat, but we showed again today, we have our quarters where we go dry. In a playoff game, you’ve got to put the ball in the hoop. We came out in the third quarter and cut it close, but then we went into one of those dry spells.”

Lower Columbia (19-10) had its opportunities over the opening quarters as the defense forced 18 Warriors’ turnovers in the first 20 minutes. Part of the Red Devils’ success was due to a full-court press the team turned to in the second quarter after it fell behind 19-8 to open the game.

Unfortunately for LCC, the Red Devils were unable to turn those transition opportunities with odd-number advantages into baskets despite quality looks.

“When shots aren’t falling, you’re going to fall behind. Our defense was there,” LCC sophomore guard Paige Mace said. “If we play defense like that the entire game, we just need to get our offense going. Some days it happens, some days we can’t miss. They just caught us on a day we missed them."

It was a letdown that left the former Wahkiakum Mule reeling with regret.

“We caused so many turnovers for them which most teams can’t do against them," Mace said.

Another problem area for LCC against Walla Walla was on the glass, which is a categeory the Red Devils excelled in over the regular season. Walla Walla held a 22-9 rebounding edge at halftime which made up for its 18 turnovers. The Warriors finished the game with a 45-22 rebounding edge and 22 turnovers, while shooting 53% from the field.

Mace and the Red Devils fought back in the second quarter to close to within eight points at the break, 31-23. Courtney Swan made a three-pointer and Forner helped LCC capitalize in one area where it held an advantage in the half – at the free-throw line.

LCC entered the game having struggled all season long from the foul line where it shot 57 percent during the regular season. The team went 10-for-14 at the line in the first half, 12-for-17 for the game, helping the Red Devil to stay in it as long as possible.

“We always knew we were in the game,” Mace said. “Cutting it down is always a great feeling. Then we just let them go on a run. We had too many breakdowns this game that allowed them to go on a run. Walla Walla is a great team so you can’t have those little breakdown moments.”

Mace led the press with four steals, but her offense was missing on Thursday. She shot 1-for-10 from the field which stalled the Red Devils in their attempt to take a lead.

Despite the struggles, the Red Devils came out hot in the third quarter to make things interesting with an 8-2 run after making four of their first five attempts helped close the deficit to 33-31. But LCC was unable to sustain the execution on both ends of the floor.

Walla Walla ripped off a 13-0 run to extend its lead back out to double digits, 46-31 and the Red Devils never threatened again. Looking again at his team’s offensive struggles, coach Myers said part of it seems to be inexperience and part of it poise.

“Shot selection at times for sure,” said Myers. “Again, part of it is we’re really young and part of it is learning to perform in those moments.”

Walla Walla pulled away by controlling the defensive glass and getting open looks for Pentzer and McKenzie Long who added 11 points. Darbi Avery chipped in four points while grabbing a team-best 15 rebounds.

“It was really bad,” Myers said of his team’s performance on the glass. “I think a lot of that goes back to the fact that we missed a lot of shots. You’re going to give up a lot of rebounds when you miss a lot of shots. We weren’t crashing the offensive glass, we took some undisciplined shots which rotated us out of position.”

Walla Walla extended its lead to 60-39 in the fourth quarter by dominating in the paint against LCC. The Warriors held a 34-20 edge in the painted area. The Warriors will advance to play Peninsula on Friday in the Elite Eight.

“Walla Walla executed better,” said Myers. “We had great looks, but when you get the ball inside and you miss four footers, and then they get the rebound and clear it and go the other way, it wears you out as a team when you can’t finish inside and that was our issue.”