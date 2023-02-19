Sometimes, you just gotta wait for things to happen.

Too often in sports people view the athletes as robots. Their humanity, the very thing that makes sports interesting, is stripped away, and only successes and failures remain. We boil it down to stats and wins and losses. It becomes numbers on a page. It ceases to acknowledge that these are people.

So, sometimes, you have to wait. Because people are unpredictable.

Lucas Myers and the Lower Columbia women’s basketball team have been waiting for Courtney Swan to finally settle in, finally calm down, finally feel like she belongs.

And Saturday night, she showed just that, scoring a career-high 27 points on a career-high seven 3-pointers as the Red Devils thumped the Pierce Raiders 70-53.

“It’s great. I mean, I know she can do it,” Myers said. “That’s three of four games she’s had 20 or more. It’s nice to see. I saw it coming first half. And then, for me, now we need everyone to run the sets to get her the ball in those spots”

There was never any question that Swan could play.

There was good reason to think that, if things broke right for her, she could play her way into the starting lineup this season as a freshman.

But she was thrust there, perhaps too soon, into the first five and had to produce.

And after a month of time starting, Swan has settled in. She’s comfortable. She’s confident. And she was by far LCC’s best offensive option on Saturday.

“I feel like I struggled with (confidence) in the beginning of the season,” Swan said. “I feel like I’m starting to play a little more loose now and shooting with more confidence.”

But the result wasn’t as sure as the final score might indicate.

Pierce led 35-34 midway through the third quarter, and LCC was trying to play its usual hyper-aggressive press but got a little carried away.

It was a reunion game, of sorts. Pierce is led by Marquessa Gilson, who spent the past few seasons as Myers’ assistant and recruited and spent time with many still-rostered Red Devils.

Aivine Soakai started her college career at Pierce before moving south, and Pierce featured Kiki Brooks, a guard who started her college career at LCC.

And so there were some emotions. And perhaps LCC let its emotions get away from it a bit. It started chasing steals, trying to reach in or jump every passing lane. And Pierce shot a ton of free throws because of it.

The Raiders had 37 free throw attempts and, lucky for LCC, made just 15 of them.

Down one midway through the fourth quarter, LCC had a realization; Let’s not go for steals anymore. Let’s let steals happen.

“It’s very tempting (to go for steals),” Swan said. “It’s very tempting. It’s kind of how our defense is.”

From there, LCC finished the third quarter on a 12-0 run and pulled away over the fourth period to make a previously close and hard-fought game into a relative blowout.

Myers went back to some old and familiar sets. Pierce only had six in its rotation, and was really trying to drag the pace down into the mud and make LCC work to find shots.

In response, Myers went to an outside-in approach, in contrast to its usual inside-out scheme, which both countered Pierce’s strategy and gave Swan chances to have a big night.

But you gotta hit the shots.

“That second half I had to figure out a way to score without utilizing the post up,” Myers said. “And so we went to that overload ball-screen action and made it work.”

The win leaves the Red Devils sitting in second place, one game behind Green River.

Lower Columbia has a pair of regular season contests remaining. Sophomore night next Saturday at 5 p.m. against Highline, then the finale at Green River on March 1.