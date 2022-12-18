 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NWAC Women's Basketball

NWAC Women's Basketball: Lower Columbia rolls past Treasure Valley

Basketball stock ball in net

A ball swishes though the net at LCC's Myklebust Gymnasium

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

ONTARIO, Ore. — Aivine Soakai scored 24 points as Lower Columbia won for the second consecutive day at the NWAC Crossover by defeating Treasure Valley 71-60, Saturday afternoon.

Lower Columbia built a 37-27 lead at halftime as it dominated the glass to the tune of a 49-27 edge. Katelynn Forner led the Red Devils with 12 rebounds and Bailee Larson scored 12 off the bench. Paige Mace added nine points, three assists and three steals in the win.

Lower Columbia maintained its lead as Treasure Valley shot 40 percent from the field and 8-for-19 from the foul line. The Red Devils managed to win despite finishing 8-for-30 from beyond the arc Saturday.

Lower Columbia (7-4) was scheduled to take on Southwestern Oregon Sunday in its final game at the NWAC Crossover.

Box Score

At Ontario

RED DEVILS 71, CHUKARS 60

Lower Columbia 15 22 15 19 — 71

Treasure Valley 15 12 12 21 — 60

LC (71) — Mace 9, Swan 5, Forner 7, Soakai 24, Larson 12, McCallum 8, Roberts 4

TV (60) — Steed 8, Brown 12, Belnap 6, Erickson 6, Huddleston 10, Vorwaller 5, Vineyard 10, Jenkins 1, Adams 2

