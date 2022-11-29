NWAC Women's Basketball: Lower Columbia overcomes turnovers, sniffles in win at Clackamas

OREGON CITY, Ore. — Tucked away in the poorly lit Clackamas Community College campus, Randall Hall is a building that has not been kind to the Lower Columbia College women’s basketball team.

It’s cavernous. It’s echo-y. And it’s home to a basketball team that, more times than not, has gotten the best of the Red Devils.

Tuesday night, however, it was a different story. One in which the Red Devils grabbed 50 rebounds as a team, got 21 points and six steals from Paige Mace and slogged its way to a 77-69 win.

“Always happy to come to Clackamas and win,” LCC coach Lucas Myers said. “Jim Martineau is a great coach, and their teams are always (tough). When I was assisting with Chad (Meadors), or after that, we’ve lost here many times, even when we thought we had more talented teams.”

The quality of opponent wasn’t the only thing the defending NWAC champions from LCC (3-1) were working against. The Red Devils have collectively been battling a flu bug since its competitive schedule began a week and a half ago. Jazzlyn Novelli tried to offer her rendition of Michael Jordan's 'Flu Game' in LCC's opener against Lane, but couldn’t summon the necessary energy as the Red Devils fell 55-40.

Now, it's Myers who has been the one under the weather. As a result, LCC didn’t practice but for a glorified shootaround before Tuesday’s contest, and rust was quite apparent.

Lower Columbia had 26 turnovers Tuesday night. Mace had seven of those herself and Katelynn Forner had six. Mace’s seven oopsies were almost enough to spoil her 21 point, seven rebound, six assist, six steal evening. But not quite.

“Paige Mace had a great game, but she needs to have that game with two turnovers, and then we probably win by 10," Meyers said. "There were a lot of bonehead plays that we made at times that is probably us taking some risks at times and (not) understanding the moment.”

In a sense, the difficulty of the road win illustrates the quality of the program Myers leads. Winning without playing your best is a feature of every great team, and LCC was definitely not at its best Tuesday night.

It started early, with the five day hiatus apparent in LCC’s poor shooting start.

Those early shooting woes were concerning, if brief. The Red Devils shot just 27.5 percent (5-of-18) in the initial period as it fell behind early on. But, as befits a championship team and program, LCC found enough offense to support itself.

Kenzie Ramsey hit a long ball and Novelli added another, and LCC took a 17-14 advantage into the first little break. Though Novelli was Lower Columbia’s second-leading scorer, she is still figuring out how to handle being the top option.

Sure, it sounds nice, until you see all the double teams and extra attention you get.

“She’s getting a lot of pressure, where last year she could create without two people attacking her because we had other players,” Myers said.

Perhaps the only reassuring aspect of the Red Devils’ slow start was its absolute dominance on the glass.

In that tough-shooting first quarter, LCC grabbed an astounding eight offensive rebounds (two more than the six defensive rebounds acquired). One sequence saw LCC stay at the offensive end for somewhere close to a minute as shots went up and offensive rebounds were pulled down in succession. It finally ended when Lexi Roberts banked in a putback to give the Red Devils their three-point first quarter lead.

“The thing that I’ve been challenging us with, and we did a week ago at Linn-Benton, is rebounding,” Myers said. “We had 50 rebounds tonight. Twenty-two offensive. That’s why we won tonight.”

Up eight at halftime, the vibe in the building was that LCC was going to pull away, that it had fixed its early issues and settled in. But the Cougars weren’t going to cooperate. As the second half rolled along, the Cougars got more and more desperate, its defense going from eager, to intense, to quite hellish indeed.

With 3:28 remaining in the fourth quarter, Novelli got tagged with her fifth foul. Without her, LCC was without a second quality ballhandler, and Clackamas pounced.

It started pressing with its numerous guards hounding the Red Devils at every turn. Mia Martineau hit a three with 1:14 left to cut the nine-point lead down to six at 74-68, then Forner dribbled across the time line and picked up the ball right as the trap was coming to greet her. The mistake resulted in one of LCC’s 26 turnovers and all of a sudden the Cougars had life.

But Clackamas got no closer than five. Mace hung onto the ball and made enough free throws down the stretch, and LCC escaped with a win it’s not unhappy with.

“I just think with this team at times, until we continue to identify and find — I hate that — and find ourselves and our identify, and what that looks like and how we’re gonna play, we’re gonna have some sloppy wins,” Myers said.

LCC will practice Wednesday then host Clark (3-1), who is coming off a 79-76 thriller of a loss to Bellevue, on Thursday. More important, perhaps, for the Red Devils is the fact that they will unveil their 2021-22 NWAC Championship banner before the contest. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.