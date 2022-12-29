NWAC Women's Basketball: Lower Columbia opens Holiday Classic with romp over Red Devils alumni

When the Lower Columbia women’s basketball team boat raced Clark College on banner night a few weeks ago, it felt like a warning to the rest of the NWAC: the Red Devils are still here.

But then they lost three of their next four games — including two to Peninsula, the NWAC runner-up from a year ago — and experienced some weird in-season roster churn that forced head coach Lucas Myers to figure out a new-ish rotation and a new offensive system.

After an impressive showing at the NWAC Crossover in Ontario and a 10-day break, the Red Devils look comfortable in their new system, confident in each other and appear to be having fun again after a 89-33 win over the Delena Dragons to open their own Holiday Classic tournament.

“We’re still trying to find, wholly, our identity, but we’re getting closer,” Myers said. “The change in our roster a little bit is allowing our roster to change and grow and move in a different direction and do some things differently.”

And who are the Delena Dragons? A hastily thrown together Red Devil alumni team that's filling in for Centralia, after the Trailblazers failed to field a team this year and were late in announcing it.

Sadie Teril and Lacy Wise each scored 12 points for the alumni squad in the loss.

That being said, numbers from Wednesday night are largely irrelevant, but we’ll glance at them out of habit. Paige Mace had 17 points and made all seven of her shots in the first half, but, for reasons that should be obvious by now, played sparingly for the remainder of the contest. Meanwhile, Kyla McCallum added 12 points and didn’t miss a field goal attempt.

But the most important bits come from the names that typically get a little less time. Kaylin Todd hit some 3's. Bailee Larson played more minutes than she has all season. Kenzie Ramsey got to create and shoot to her heart’s content. Courtney Swan, now in the starting lineup, is growing more confident and comfortable in the college game.

This space has been full of ruminations on the mental state of this LCC club, assurances that everything will be okay, wondering how much they’ve been affected by adversity and weird personnel things that weren’t foreseen after an NWAC title run one season ago.

This isn’t that. There isn’t a lot of analysis that can be undertaken about a game against an alumni team that will look entirely different in its next game. There are former Division 1 players that will play against Shoreline, and that won’t be a 60-point blowout. But LCC can only play the games on its schedule against the roster that shows up, and Wednesday, it was rather ugly.

Instead, it's best to look at the Red Devils opening win in their own tournament with an appreciation for the context that surrounds it.

There was beginning to be reason to feel concerned about LCC after its second loss to Peninsula in a week. Frustration was mounting. Basketball didn’t look fun anymore. Shots weren’t falling. It wasn’t even a new calendar yet, and the season was starting to feel if not lost, then a far bigger struggle than anyone imagined, or wanted.

LCC has played, and this doesn’t seem a stretch to claim, the toughest non-league schedule in the league. LCC has faced Lane (11-0), Linn-Benton (10-1), Peninsula (8-2) twice, Edmonds (7-2) twice and Clackamas (8-3).

Things were tough. That was the plan. But things got really, really tough almost over night.

But now, after four straight wins and a game that felt much like a scrimmage with lots of smiles, laughs and success, basketball looks fun again.

“That’s the key,” Myers said.

Here’s the tough part, again: Their game will not be easy. The Red Devils will play North Idaho, who erased a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit to beat Umpqua in their opener at the Holiday Classic.

Maybe the Red Devils needed this. Maybe they needed to see the ball go in the hoop, and maybe they needed to see it a lot. Maybe they needed to play against former coaches and former teammates and laugh and remember why they started playing basketball in the first place.

Maybe they just needed to have fun again.

“That was something we talked about in the locker room after the game,” McCallum said. “It just felt fun for all of us. And one thing that Coach Lucas said was we need to come out like that every game. Not necessarily, like, not taking it seriously but knowing that we’re here for a reason because we all love basketball and showing that on the court, too. Because sometimes we take it way too seriously.”

LCC’s semifinal matchup with NIC will tip-off at 6 p.m.