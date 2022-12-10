NWAC Women's Basketball: Lower Columbia loses revenge match with Peninsula

Adversity. Such a big word.

It’s got cliches and one-liners. It’s a favorite topic of sports writers and coaches alike. It’s often evoked in eye-rolling situations or used as an artificial rallying cry in a press conference.

In this case, adversity is a warranted description, and one that Lower Columbia women’s basketball coach Lucas Myers planned for.

After a 71-51 loss to Peninsula, the Red Devils’ third straight defeat, the adversity is being embraced, welcomed, faced head on. As it should.

“Everyone’s just kind of chilling. We’re not down, we’re not excited,” point guard Paige Mace said after scoring 12 points and struggling through a lingering illness for the Red Devils. “We’ve had some stuff happen, which everyone is just letting go. We’ve played with energy that we haven’t got to play with for awhile, so we’re excited about that.”

Once again, there was a notable absence on the LCC bench.

With Jazlynn Novelli away from the team due to personal reasons, the Red Devils are tinkering with a four-guard lineup, something that is new and requiring a real-time, on-the-fly install that is definitely difficult. There were some good sights, though. Katelynn Forner, who led the Red Devils in scoring with 18 points, hit four 3-pointers and found her way to the basket for some layups.

Forner is a defensive dynamo, always active, always running, everywhere and nowhere at once. But she was never asked to score. Her offensive contributions were additions to the massive contributions at the other end.

But now, her offensive role has expanded. It’s had to. And she showed Saturday she can get hot and carry the offensive for stretches.

There were some growing pains, as well.

Freshman guard Courtney Swan has entered the starting lineup, though she is yet to find her scoring feel despite the obvious capabilities to do so.

“Courtney I think, she looks stressed on every shot,” Myers said. “She’s trying to make it go in on every shot. She’s a heckuva player. We’ll get there.”

Additionally, Aivine Soakai has struggled lately. She has become the focal point for opposing defenses, which isn’t surprising. Even with the recent struggles, she’s averaging 13 points and seven rebounds a game. Those numbers warrant defensive attention. Everybody saw her dominate Clark College, and nobody wants to be on the receiving end of that.

Saturday was a rough one for the Pierce transfer. Soakai missed all eight of her field goal attempts and her four points came from the free throw line. Many of those misses were simply unfriendly roles, shots that all her life have fallen but on this day didn’t for whatever reason.

It’s been a symptom of the Red Devils’ offense during their swoon. Since shooting 55 percent and scoring 91 points in an absolute dismantling of Clark on Banner Night nine days ago, LCC has shot just 30 percent over the next four games, averaging just 59.8 points per game. LCC is 1-3 in those games, with the one win coming in a 78-point effort against Bellevue.

It’s important, after games like these and stretches like these, to remember that these kinds of things are possible. Bad stretches happen. It doesn’t mean LCC isn’t a good offensive team. It is. It's scored 90-plus points twice already in a young season.

It’s just not a good offensive team right now. So the Red Devils have to keep their eyes set on the good sights.

“Forner, what she did tonight, I think we’ll start to turn that corner,” Myers said.

Encouragingly, there is no panic among the defending champs.

The Red Devils are guaranteed five more games before the start of league play in January, with the possibility of an added two at the Red Devil Holiday Classic at the end of the month.

Plenty of time to spread its arms wide and welcome the difficulty of its position as reigning best and improve.

“You just gotta find your way through these gritty moments and keep growing and keep developing,” Myers said.

Lower Columbia travels to Ontario this week for a 5 p.m. tip against Edmonds at its NWAC Crossover. The Red Devils will also play Treasure Valley on Saturday at 4 p.m. and Southwestern Oregon on Sunday at 10 a.m.