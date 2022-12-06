NWAC Women's Basketball: Lower Columbia looks sluggish in loss to Edmonds

Let’s just sit back for a second and think about the stretch the Lower Columbia women’s basketball team just completed.

Last Tuesday: road win at Clackamas. Last Thursday: home win against Clark. Saturday: win over Bellevue in Port Angeles. Sunday: loss to Peninsula and a long drive home. This Tuesday: home loss to Edmonds.

Five games in seven days is gnarly. Add in the travel nearly to the most northwestern tip of the state, and it’s easy to see how the Red Devils shot just 23 percent in its 68-55 defeat at the hands of the Edmonds Tritons at Myklebust Gym.

“It’s a lot of tired legs,” sophomore wing Katelynn Forner said after scoring 11 points in the loss. “You could see it in our shots. You could see it trying to run back on defense. But that’s not an excuse. It’s a game, it happens.

"We went to Utah and played four games in one day. This is a part of the game. When the physical part’s gone, who’s gonna be mentally tough? And that’s the hard part.”

Paige Mace led the Red Devils in scoring with 19 points and also had eight steals at the defensive end. Forner had 11 points and Aivine Soakai had 10, but was held to just three rebounds. Katie Hanson had seven boards with four coming off the offensive glass.

There is a small but important distinction between excuses and explanations, and they often get mistaken for each other. It’s hard to talk about existing factors for why performance was subpar without them sounding like excuses.

But the Red Devils (5-3) had some valid explanations why its offense turned in its worst performance yet in the early stages of their title defense season.

First, those tired legs.

The easiest place to see how tired a team is is how it shoots. LCC was just 15-of-64 from the field, 2-of-27 from 3-point range and 21-of-35 from the free throw line. Needless to say, it’s tough to win when shots aren’t falling.

Second, LCC was without leading scorer (and top 10 NWAC scorer) Jazlynn Novelli, who was out of town for her grandmother’s funeral.

It’s obvious how important the third-year guard is to the Red Devils’ offense. Her 18.2 PPG would have made a huge difference in a game that ended in a 13-point spread. But also her calming presence, her confidence, her fearlessness all would have aided in attacking an active and relentless Edmonds defense.

These are explanations. They are not excuses.

But there is one piece the Red Devils still have to figure out. One area that, in the first eight games, hasn’t quite coalesced yet.

Who is the leader? Who is going to be vocal when practices are lagging? Who is going to speak up during timeouts when the coaching staff is talking over what to do before sitting down? Who’s voice is going give coach Lucas Myers’ a rest?

“I played such a minor role in their ability last year to win a championship,” Myers explained. “I play such a minor role in every team, in reality. It’s them. I’m just helping steer a little bit. But they’ve gotta decide who the leaders are. They gotta decide what they want. They gotta decide what they’re gonna put in to get out. That’s also part of this. We have people that are learning how to be in those roles.”

Furthermore, Myers knew going in that this stretch would be difficult. He hoped his still young and relatively untested roster would emerge from this week at least 4-1, but 3-2 will have to do.

Ultimately, though, Tuesday night was a chance to grow, to learn, to be put in situations where they are uncomfortable and have to learn about themselves.

It’s a necessary part of the growing process, and one the Red Devils don’t have a ton of recent experience at.

LCC went 13-0 two years ago in the COVID-shortened season, then it went 26-1 a year ago en route to its first title in program history. Nobody thought the Red Devils would continue to win nearly every game, and three losses in its first eight games feels like a lot.

But it’s not.

“I anticipated there’s a potential we could lose three to five games this preseason leading into league,” Myers said. “That’s okay. We’re gonna keep getting better and be ready to go come March.”

So, this clearly tired LCC team was given a choice in the locker room minutes after the defeat. Myers suggested they take a day off. Get off their feet. Come back Thursday ready to prepare to play Peninsula, again, for the second time in a week.

The Red Devils said no. They wanted to practice. They wanted to get better.

“If anyone’s okay with losing, then you shouldn’t play the game in my opinion,” Forner said. “It’s worth all the extra hours. It’s a long but short season, if you think about it. So play as hard as you can, work as hard as you can in season and (in the) offseason. If you really want it, you’re going to be there. You can’t take days off like this, because when you’re not working, someone else is working.”

Lower Columbia will host the Peninsula Pirates on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Myklebust Gymnasium.