NWAC Women's Basketball: Lower Columbia looks refreshed in win over Tacoma

There are never any easy games. Every game requires execution and concentration and effort. But some games are easier than others, and some games are used for certain purposes.

Wednesday night’s West Division opener for the Lower Columbia women’s basketball team was one of those games. Easier than most it’s played this season, but not easy as the word is commonly understood. The Red Devils started a bit slow, but used a claustrophobic press and an improved new offense and clobbered winless Tacoma 75-43 behind 12 points from Aivine Soakai and a breakout 11 points from Lexi Roberts.

“It was a good opportunity for us to work on our new stuff,” LCC coach Lucas Myers said. “I don’t know that we played as well as we will, (we) haven’t played in almost two weeks. It went well with the new offense.”

Roberts’ emergence might be the biggest indicator that LCC’s new pace and space offense is starting to click.

A versatile and athletic 5-foot-11 freshman, Roberts can play inside or out, but has spent much of her basketball life playing on the perimeter. In high school at W.F. West she was a shooter, but her size and tools and previous roster construction required her to play inside, and it was a bit of an adjustment.

But now, with a new offense emphasizing versatility, movement and 3-pointers, Roberts’ particular toolbox has become a weapon.

In the last month or so as LCC has installed this new system, Roberts has caught on the perimeter with an open look, and for whatever reason passed it up. Myers has implored her — during action, timeouts and practice — to shoot the open shot.

“Just being able to be back out on the 3-point line is a great feeling,” Roberts said. “It’s a confidence boost.”

Wednesday, she finally did. And she made three of her four attempts.

“We’ve been telling her all week: you gotta shoot. If you don’t shoot, our offense won’t work,’” Myers said. “It was great to see her do that. Her confidence will grow from that. She’s a mismatch because she’s got length. Not a lot of teams have a 5-11 kid as quick and smooth as her who can defend her out there.”

The other defining aspect of LCC’s league opener was its press.

This isn’t something new. LCC has employed this press all year. But it looked really good in spurts against the Titans.

The thing about the press is it’s going to give up layups from time to time. Even an 0-13 team like Tacoma is going to make the correct passes on some possessions and get the ball up the floor.

What a press is betting on is that its players are athletic enough to cover ground, pressure the ball and force a bad pass, or pick off a good one, more often than it gives up an easy bucket.

LCC is second in the NWAC in steals at 14.4 per game behind Lane’s 15.0. Paige Mace is eighth in the league with 3.1 steals per game and Katelynn Forner is 23rd with 2.1. That goes to show LCC has been really good all year at speeding up teams with its press.

But it wasn’t Mace and Forner alone against Tacoma making the press as mean as possible.

Courtney Swan was everywhere. Katie Hanson, another long, athletic wing-ish forward, came with traps at the right time.

In one sequence, Mace tipped a pass at the top of the press, vacated the space to run to the basket, and Swan came behind her to collect the loose ball and quickly and smoothly flicked it ahead to Mace for a layup.

That’s how the press is supposed to work when it’s at its best. And it was at its best there.

“Courtney played as good in that press as I’ve seen her play all year,” Myers said. “That energy creates offense.”

Again, no games are easy. But Wednesday was a bit of a breather. A time to remember that the Red Devils are actually a talented basketball team, and its non-league schedule was incredibly difficult.

With the win over Tacoma the Red Devils are now set to play Grays Harbor on Saturday. That's back-to-back games against teams from the bottom of the division.

But after that comes South Puget Sound and Sharray Trotter, the league’s leading scorer.

“Pleased to have this week to tune some stuff up before he head to South Puget Sound,” Myers said.