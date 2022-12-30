NWAC Women's Basketball: Lower Columbia lapped by Lane for Red Devil Holiday Classic final

The Lane Titans women’s basketball team is very good. That much is irrefutable.

Behind Bella Hamel’s 18 points, 16 rebounds, eight steals and four assists plus 15 and six from Chloe Daniels, the Titans beat Lower Columbia 71-32 to claim the Red Devil Holiday Classic on Thursday at Myklebust Gymnasium.

What comes next for the Red Devils is the part that's still left to find out after the blowout loss in their own tournament.

“It sucks to lose always, but we know that they’re a great team and they just made us that much better,” LCC sophomore guard Paige Mace said after scoring a team-high eight points and earning All-Tournament honors. “Even though we did get beat by quite a bit, playing a good team shows us what we can get better at. We’re just happy they were able to do that.”

The score is obviously lopsided. You might be thinking that it’s suggestive of the longtime league power Titans tossing aside the re-start LCC program one season after the latter claimed its first NWAC title.

But that’s not necessarily true.

Think of it more as a learning experience. Think of it as a demonstration of what needs to improve, of how little mistakes yield big swings the other way.

Think of it as, “They are where we want to go.” Or, more accurately for the defending champs, "Where we want to get back to."

“Teams like Lane and coaches like (Greg) Sheley are what make you a better coach and make teams better if you want to be that,” LCC coach Lucas Myers said. “By March, we want to be in the game with them. And we will be when we get some things in. So it’s not being over dramatic about a loss. We’re in the championship game of our home tournament in a really tough field.”

Hamel, after averaging a double-double for the week, took home MVP honors, and was unstoppable on the glass. She had 17 rebounds in Lane’s thrilling opener against Shoreline, 16 rebounds in the semifinal win over Walla Walla, and then the 16 boards against LCC in the title game.

Combine her with Daniels, a 6-footer listed as both a guard and a forward, along with a bench that can hit from anywhere on the floor and it makes for a really tough defensive experience.

There is no one thing Lane struggles at — except maybe rotation depth — so you take one thing away and it does another thing really well.

Lane shot 8-of-17 from beyond the arc Thursday night, compared with 3-of-19 for the Red Devils from outside. Many of Lane’s open looks came from minor defensive breakdowns, one of those small things that yielded big swings. Things like helping on a dribble drive from the corner, leaving a good shooter alone. Things like not getting over screens, leaving the good-shooting ball handler open.

These things were fixed somewhat at the beginning of the third quarter, in which LCC held Lane to just 13 points.

“I thought third quarter we played well, well enough to cut the lead to 10 maybe,” Myers said.

The problem was, LCC scored just 10 in the penultimate period. It scored in single digits twice — six in the second quarter and five in the fourth. The Red Devils made just 12 shots in the championship game and had 23 turnovers.

It’s not that LCC is collectively a bad shooting team. It’s not. Myers thinks it’s the most offensively talented team he’s had while in Longview.

But for whatever reason, the shots aren’t falling right now. And some aren’t particularly close. What can be done?

“I think confidence comes from putting the work in,” Myers said. “We still gotta get there. I keep saying it, but we’re young."

How a team loses is often an indication of its mental makeup. Does it panic? Does it move on quickly? How does it handle the failure?

This LCC team has already moved on, focused on how it can get better. Now it's time to figure out what's next.

LCC (10-5) has one more non-league game, a Saturday 3 p.m. tip at Bellevue, before starting league play on Jan. 11 with a 5:30 p.m. matchup with Tacoma back at Myklebust Gymnasium.