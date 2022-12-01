NWAC Women's Basketball: Lower Columbia has banner night on Banner Night

In a night celebrating the past, the Lower Columbia women’s basketball team stayed firmly in the present.

Head coach Lucas Myers handed out rings. He pulled a string and dropped the 2021-22 NWAC Women’s Basketball Championship banner, decorating the lone corner without championship signage.

And, most importantly, the Red Devils demonstrated that last years was no fluke, hammering the visiting Clark Penguins 91-55 at Myklebust Gymnasium.

Aivine Soakai led all scorers with a dominant 27-point, 11-rebound night while also adding two assists and steals each. Jazlynn Novelli added 16 points. Every Red Devil to check in scored.

“It’s really easy against a team that you know is maybe not as good as you to come out on, like you said, (on) an emotional night and lay an egg a little bit,” Myers said. “I love that we came out and kicked their butt from the tip." It was a feel-good start to the night.

As LCC is wont to do, it was a quality production. A table laden with trophies and the championship net sat in the middle of the south key, and Myers introduced the returning players with kind words and a piece of jewelry. He did the same for departed assistant coaches Marquessa Gilson (now the head coach at Pierce) and Keahi-lele Roy.

It also featured the radio broadcast of Chinedu Nnadi’s game-winner in the title game last March, with Kirc Roland’s emphatic and thoroughly entertaining call.

And on nights like these, emotional hangovers aren’t uncommon. Despite LCC’s insistence on looking forward, it’s natural to get caught up in the emotionality of the night.

But there was no such emotional hangover. From the opening tip, the Red Devils showed why they will have a say about who lifts the trophy next.

"We haven’t lost on this floor in a long time, and I want to keep that going," Myers said.

A transfer from Pierce who sat out last season, Aivine Soakai was unstoppable to start, scoring on four of LCC’s first five possessions as it raced to a 12-0 lead. Before anyone in a stunned Myklebust Gymnasium could comprehend, LCC led 22-2 and never looked back.

“I was just talking one-on-one with my coach and he kind of basically told me he wanted more out of me and I gave him that,” Soakai said.

Myers, to be sure, was impressed.

“Seeing (Soakai) go off tonight and starting to do what I know she can do — I mean, 27 and 11. I’ll take that every day,” Myers said.

It’s hard to overstate just how well LCC played in the first quarter. It started 9-of-10 from the floor. Jazlynn Novelli hit a pair of threes and Soakai was, of course, dominant. The Red Devils allowed two field goals in the first period, using an intelligent mix of on-ball pressure and off-ball aggressiveness.

LCC had 36 points off 30 Clark turnovers with 21 of those coming as steals. The Red Devils assisted on 27 of their 37 baskets.

It was a complete effort, a demonstration, a statement, a confirmation of the night’s celebration.

“If anybody didn’t think we weren’t gonna be contenders, they can watch that first quarter,” Myers said. “We’re coming.”

Following LCC’s gritty road win over Clackamas on Tuesday, Myers said he challenged his team to be more willing to rebound, and the Red Devils dominated the glass.

Back at home Thursday, it was the same story. LCC grabbed 45 rebounds with 17 coming on the offensive end. Soakai had 11, Katelynn Forner had seven and Katie Hanson had six boards. It led to 54 points in the paint, an illustration of how purely dominant the Red Devils were inside.

For a team that is so talented on the perimeter, a dominant inside presence makes LCC dangerous and capable of beating any style on any night.

“We have so many shooters,” Myers said. “Once we start to realize that these teams are packing the paint — and they did tonight too at times — we just skipped it and got good shots.

"And now all of a sudden we’re getting late runs and we’re throwing it back in to (Soakai) for a lay-in and she’s finishing tough shots one-on-one. And you can’t beat a team that’s operating like that.”

Lower Columbia (4-1) heads to Port Angeles this weekend for the Pirate Classic. It opens on Saturday against Bellevue, then will meet Peninsula on Sunday at 6 p.m. in a rematch of last season's NWAC Championship game.

Even with the endorphins swimming in the Red Devils' brains, this weekend is not going to be easy.

And they know it.

“We can’t let this game get to our head,” Soakai said. “We still gotta be prepared for the next schools that we’re gonna play this weekend, compared to the school that we (just) played, are a little more challenging. We just gotta stay ready.”