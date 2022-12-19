NWAC Women's Basketball: Lower Columbia goes undefeated at NWAC Crossover

ONTARIO, Ore. — Lower Columbia concluded the three-day NWAC Crossover event with a 68-54 win over Southwestern Oregon, Sunday, to put the finishing touches on a 3-0 trip to Oregon.

The Red Devils defeated Edmonds on Friday before taking out Treasure Valley Saturday to start their tournament run.

Sophomore Aivine Soakai earned the NWAC Crossover MVP award after she scored 57 points over the three-game event. Soakai dropped 24 in the Red Devils’ win over Treasure Valley before turning around to score 17 on 6-for-11 shooting against the Lakers on Sunday. She added four rebounds and two steals in the win as Lower Columbia pulled away in the second half.

Lower Columbia held a tight two-point lead at halftime, 29-27 after watching Southwestern Oregon go on a 8-0 run to close out the half. But Soakai led an 8-2 run over the first two minutes of the third quarter and Bailee Larson drilled a three-pointer at the 3:06 mark as the Red Devils went ahead nine points again, 45-36 for some breathing room.

Southwestern Oregon would push Lower Columbia again in the fourth quarter after a 13-4 run closed the game to 49-48, leaving the Red Devils with just a one-point lead with under nine minutes to play. This time, it was freshman Courtney Swan out of Neah Bay with a jumper to snap the Red Devils’ scoring drought and push their lead out to three points. Paige Mace followed with consecutive buckets and Soakai dropped in two more as Lower Columbia went ahead 57-52 and eventually pulled away.

Mace finished with 19 points to lead the Red Devils on 9-for-18 shooting and Swan added 12 points and six rebounds. Lower Columbia had a 33-19 edge on the glass and shot 42.6 percent from the field to earn its third consecutive win after it lost three straight heading into the Crossover.

In Saturday's game against Treasure Valley, Soakai was dominant with her 24 points as Lower Columbia won for the second consecutive day at the NWAC Crossover, 71-60.

Lower Columbia built a 37-27 lead at halftime as it dominated the glass to the tune of a 49-27 edge. Katelynn Forner led the Red Devils with 12 rebounds and Larson scored 12 off the bench. Mace added nine points, three assists and three steals in the win.

Lower Columbia maintained its lead as the hosts from Treasure Valley shot 40 percent from the field and 8-for-19 from the foul line. The Red Devils managed to win despite finishing 8-for-30 from beyond the arc against the Chukars.

Lower Columbia (8-4) returns to the court in the Red Devil Holiday Classic on December 28 versus thet Delena Dragons at Myklebust Gymnasium at 7 p.m.