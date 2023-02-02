League losses aren’t familiar territory for the Lower Columbia women’s basketball team.

Head coach Lucas Myers has been in charge for three years and the Red Devils were 50-5 in West Division games in that time. After a 66-63 overtime loss to Green River on Wednesday at Myklebust Gym, that number is now 50-6 and the Red Devils, Gators and the South Puget Sound Clippers are tied atop the division all with one league loss.

Katelynn Forner led the Red Devils with 21 points, with 11 coming at the free throw line, and Paige Mace added 14. Saydee Anderson led the Gators with 14 points and was the hero, hitting a late go-ahead three in the fourth quarter before LCC forced the extra period, then a layup after a steal was the game winner. Bayleigh Harder added 12 points despite fouling out late in the final four minutes.

“We have the mindset to just keep going,” Courtney Swan said.

Remember back in December when the Red Devils lost three straight games and was 5-4? Remember when they were fiddling with a new offense and trying to figure out how to replace the sudden departure of 18 points per game?

Remember that?

Well since then, entering Wednesday, LCC had won 10 of its next 11, including its first five West Division games with close wins and blowouts. Things are seemingly coming together.

Nights like Wednesday really show how hard it is to win every game. And why a league record like 50-6 is so impressive.

LCC just wasn’t crisp enough against Green River. Though Forner and Mace combined for 35 points, they also had a combined 14 turnovers. Many of those were forced passes or trying to make something that should’ve been simple overly complicated.

A disastrous second quarter saw LCC fall behind 29-19 at one point.

The Red Devils, though, slowly worked back. Aivine Soakai, who'd struggled for the entirety thus far, became suddenly dominant in the last three minutes.

Consecutive Soakai layups — one off a Katie Hanson rebound and a second on a runout from a Swan steal — gave LCC a 52-49 lead with 2:26 to play.

But LCC left Anderson alone for a 3 on a fast break and she made the Red Devils pay for the mistake with 1:25 to play.

A Forner layup, then another Soakai layup, gave LCC another three-point lead at 56-53 with 27 seconds to play.

But, again, Anderson found space but this time at the rim and scored through a foul, added the free third point, and forced overtime.

In the extra period, free throw shooting betrayed the Red Devils. LCC shot just 7-of-14 from the free throw line in overtime and was an abysmal 22-of-42 from the line for the game.

“We were gutsy. No matter what, we were gutsy,” Myers said. “We put ourselves in a position to win being down at half and having a bad second quarter. And we make some free throws, we win the game. We take care of the ball, we win the game. Those are things we can fix.”

LCC has a week to recover before visiting Tacoma on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.