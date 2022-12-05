NWAC Women's Basketball: Lower Columbia drops title rematch with Peninsula at Pirate Classic

PORT ANGELES — A rematch of last year's NWAC Championship game fell in the opposite direction up on the tip of the north Olympic Peninsula on Sunday when Lower Columbia fell 63-55 to Peninsula in the Pirate Classic.

The Red Devils suffered a slow start after a long layover from their previous game and put together a strong second half run to make the game close heading into the fourth quarter. LCC fell behind by 13 points in the first quarter and trailed 40-21 at the half.

"(We) started the game too flat and low energy to win it but played a really tough and gritty second half," LCC coach Lucas Myers said. "Learned a lot about this team and what we are gonna be capable of."

Jazlynn Novelli once again led the Red Devils with 22 points while pulling down eight rebounds and swiping two steals. Aivine Soakai notched a double-double with 17 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.

"Long season and lots of games ahead of us. This group is going to keep winning a lot of games," Myers said.

Katelynn Forner chipped in eight points, eight rebounds and two steals in the loss.

Ituau Tuisaula led the Pirates with 21 points and five rebounds. Emilia Long and Jenilee Donovan added 14 points each for the hosts.

"Took us a couple quarters to wake up against a good Peninsula team," Myers added. "They'll be at our place this coming Saturday for a rematch."

First, Lower Columbia (5-2) will host Edmonds at Myklebust Gymnasium on Tuesday at 6 p.m.