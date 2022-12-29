NWAC Women's Basketball: Lower Columbia advances to Holiday Classic finals with win over North Idaho

It’s never ideal to enact a wholesale strategical and philosophical change in the middle of a season. Even when teams change coaches, they usually continue doing the same things it once did. It’s just easier. Continuity matters.

But the Lower Columbia women’s basketball team wasn’t afforded that luxury. Due to circumstances that weren’t entirely in its control (See: it’s leading scorer leaving the program abruptly), the Red Devils installed a new pace-and-space fluid, flowy offense in a week. And it’s starting to click.

On Thursday LCC advanced to the final in its home Red Devil Holiday Classic with a 65-55 win over North Idaho behind 18 team steals, 31 forced turnovers, 18 Paige Mace points, a 14 and eight night from Aivine Soakai, and 12 points and immeasurable defensive effort from Katelyn Forner.

“If we make free throws in the fourth quarter, we win by 20,” LCC coach Lucas Myers said. “I thought the second half we defended extremely well.”

The new-look Red Devils offense wouldn’t be possible if not for the presence of former Kalama standout and five-year NAIA All-American Parker Esary, who played in a flowy and fluid offense with the Providence Argos.

It’s apparent simplicity belies the advanced nature of the offense. It requires knowledge of the game, anticipation, reads, instincts and trust. It’s not an offense that can be tried on for size in practice and expect it to be effective and efficient in a game. It requires real game time, mistakes and successes.

And it helps to have an effective communicator and a smart former basketball player to impart knowledge during stoppages about a system that Myers isn’t eminently familiar with himself.

“I’ve been playing these types of offenses my throughout entire career, so I have, I feel like, a lot of knowledge in that,” Esary said. “And just what I saw with this team, the players that we have and the way I think this offense works for them. We have a bunch of smart girls and this allows us to just play basketball and play off each other more free. I think they’re starting to get it, starting to learn it.”

It is, in fact, starting to come along. Throw out the 88 points scored against an alumni team Wednesday night, and the Red Devils haven’t been scoring at their normal torrid pace over the last few weeks.

But there are indications that the new system is starting to sink in. During the decisive 18-0 run to start the third quarter that took LCC from down one at half to up 17 and in complete control, Lexi Roberts cut down the baseline from the corner and Soakai found her for a layup. It was one of Soakai’s four helpers and showed a collective basketball IQ that is a requisite to running this kind of offense.

“We’re getting pretty good at it,” LCC guard Courtney Swan said. “If we keep pushing it, we’ll get the right ball movements.”

We’re talking about the offense first because it’s interesting and there hasn’t been great opportunity to do it, but LCC’s defense is how it won Thursday night.

With a trapping press keyed by Forner and Mace, LCC forced a 10-second violation a handful of possessions into the first quarter, and the Cardinals never looked comfortable against a deep lineup that cycles through guards like cheap batteries in a remote control.

Even when LCC was down 29-28 at halftime — a position that was made considerably better by a Swan three-pointer— the absolutely crushing pressure of the LCC backcourt suggested NIC might not have the legs or depth or wherewithal to deal with it all 40 minutes.

And they didn’t.

That third-quarter spurt was as impressive as it was needed, as fun for LCC as it was miserable for North Idaho.

“When (Forner) and Paige defend that way, there’s not a team that can deal with that,” Myers said. “I don’t even like going against it in practice myself.”

Most importantly, the North Idaho Cardinals are one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the NWAC, ranking ninth at 30.5 percent clip as a team. Solei Elletson was a 40-percent shooter entering Thursday, and Kaylee Banks held a 37 percent mark.

Combined, the pair made just one long range attempt and North Idaho shot 4-of-17 from deep.

And so, LCC (10-4) gets to go for a sweep of Red Devil run tournaments, following the men’s triumph at home in October, and gets another shot at the Lane Titans (12-0) in the process.

Tip is set for 3 p.m. on Friday.

TIP-IN

Sadie (Salte) Teril only got the call “three or four” days ago that her services would be needed on the Delena Dragons (an LCC alumni team) for the Red Devil Holiday Classic, and she jumped at the chance.

It stemmed from a joking conversation maybe a month ago when Teril, attending the signing ceremony for fellow Kelso star Lexi Grumbois to stay home at LCC to play softball, when her and fellow Kelso coach Krista Spaulding joked they’re fully retired.

Then the call came. And suddenly, she wasn’t as retired anymore.

The former Kelso Lassie who played for LCC from 2008 to 2010 and is still seventh in total scoring with 775 points jumped at the chance to come back, don the old colors and help out a school that gave her so much.

“He kind of dug in the bottom of the barrel looking to fill spots,” Teril joked. “I felt like it was my duty to come play. So I hopped on the team.”

The Dragons became necessary after Centralia College failed to field a team this season, leaving their slot wide open at the Red Devil Holiday Classic.

In Wednesday’s game against the current Red Devils, Teril scored a co-team-high 12 points, then coached the Dragons Thursday night against the Shoreline Dolphins.

Admittedly, it was a somewhat surreal experience for the current Kelso girls baskeball assistant coach.

After 12 years from last playing competitively and her small children in tow, lacing them up against the defending NWAC champions was weird. But fun.

“I was really stressed going into it,” Teril said. “I was like, ‘What are we even doing? These are the defending NWAC champs.’ But hit a few shots and you’re like, ‘Oh, I was alright in my day.’”