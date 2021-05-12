NWAC Women's Basketball: LCC finds spark, tops Highline for West title

Lower Columbia College pieced things together in the fourth quarter of a highly contested 75-65 win over Highline at Myklebust Gymnasium on Tuesday night to clinch the Northwest Athletic Conference West Region Title.
The Red Devils and Thunderbirds were neck-and-neck for the majority of the game, with neither team able to take an advantage, but LCC rallied in the final minutes to separate themselves.
Highline came into the game focused and determined, while the Red Devils entered riding high off a 105-39 decimation of Tacoma Community College.
“We kind of came out slow to begin with in the first half,” LCC coach Lucas Myers said. “Our energy just wasn’t very good and Highline was playing really well.”
After Chinedu Nnadi scored LCC’s first bucket, Highline rattled off seven straight to force the Red Devils to play catch-up early.
LCC managed to tie things up, and the back-and-forth nature of the game really kicked into gear. Highline led by two after the first quarter and neither team was able to take more than a four-point advantage through the second as Highline carried a 30-29 lead at halftime.
Myers said turnovers and fouls hurt his team and kept them from gaining momentum in the first half.
“It just made things really tight in kind of a grind it out game,” he said.
The third quarter featured more of the same. The Red Devils managed to take a six-point lead, but the Thunderbirds clawed back to pull within two, 52-50, entering the fourth.
Tommia Pakootas hit a 3-pointer in transition off a pass from Eastyn Reeves to start the quarter and push LCC’s lead to five.
“She hit some big 3’s in the third and fourth quarter to kind of separate us out,” Myers said of Pakootas.
Highline continued to hang around, but a steal and layup from Michaela Harris put the Devils up by nine with five minutes left and the Devils never looked back.
Danica Schmidt led the Red Devils with a double-double as she tallied 17 points and ten rebounds on the night. Harris added 16 points and four steals while Pakootas added 12 and went 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. Eastyn Reeves was the Devils’ leading facilitator as she doled out nine assists.
Catherine Sunny led Highline with 15 points and both Keslee Schenk and Kylie Lunday scored 11 for the Thunderbirds.
Myers said some second-half adjustments were key for the Devils’ separation in the fourth.
“Offensively, we made a couple changes and put some of our playmakers in different spots,” he said.
The win keeps the Red Devils perfect on the season at 7-0 with two games left to play, and locks up the NWAC West Region title for LCC.
But the work isn’t done left as the Devils have their eyes set on perfection.
“We’re proud of that and proud of the work we put in, but we want to finish out 9-0 and build momentum as we head i to next year,” Myers added.
LCC moves forward to take on Pierce College at 5:30 p.m., Friday, in Lakewood.