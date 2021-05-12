NWAC Women's Basketball: LCC finds spark, tops Highline for West title

The third quarter featured more of the same. The Red Devils managed to take a six-point lead, but the Thunderbirds clawed back to pull within two, 52-50, entering the fourth.

Tommia Pakootas hit a 3-pointer in transition off a pass from Eastyn Reeves to start the quarter and push LCC’s lead to five.

“She hit some big 3’s in the third and fourth quarter to kind of separate us out,” Myers said of Pakootas.

Highline continued to hang around, but a steal and layup from Michaela Harris put the Devils up by nine with five minutes left and the Devils never looked back.

Danica Schmidt led the Red Devils with a double-double as she tallied 17 points and ten rebounds on the night. Harris added 16 points and four steals while Pakootas added 12 and went 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. Eastyn Reeves was the Devils’ leading facilitator as she doled out nine assists.

Catherine Sunny led Highline with 15 points and both Keslee Schenk and Kylie Lunday scored 11 for the Thunderbirds.

Myers said some second-half adjustments were key for the Devils’ separation in the fourth.

“Offensively, we made a couple changes and put some of our playmakers in different spots,” he said.