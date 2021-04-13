NWAC women's basketball: Defense, late three-pointers power LCC to season-opening win

Despite having possibly its longest offseason ever, the LCC women’s basketball team found itself in a panic to prepare for its season-opener. After coming out of quarantine, and watching their original season-opener go by the wayside in the meantime, they only had three practices before game day.
All Lucas Myers and his team had to do was get back into its shooting rhythm, get the offense ready with a host of new faces, and hammer down a new defensive wrinkle in less than a week.
And while the result was in doubt for much of the evening, a late barrage of three-pointers and shutdown defense helped the Red Devils walk away with a 55-52 season-opening win over Centralia on Tuesday in NWAC women's basketball action.
“That was a great way to get started,” Myers said. “It’s always good to win, and in these circumstances it’s even better.”
Despite leading after the first quarter, the Lower Columbia College offense fell into a funk for much of the middle 20 minutes, scoring just six points in the second quarter and seven in the first five minutes of the third.
Going into the final quarter, the Red Devils were a paltry 4-for-19 from beyond the arc, with their defense — which forced 21 turnovers on the night — the only thing keeping them in the game.
But if LCC was going to make a run, it needed to put the ball in the basket. So, down to their last few minutes, that’s just what the Devils did.
“The reality is, shots went in,” Myers said. “That was the difference. The second quarter, we missed a ton of shots, then all of a sudden your offense gets a little stagnant.”
With just over four minutes left and the Devils down by four, Jazlynn Novelli hit a three-pointer to close the gap to one. After a pair of Centralia free throws, she did it again, tying the game at 52-52.
“Jazlynn Novelli, she can shoot it,” Myers said. “Not a lot of people know about her, she didn’t play in our first scrimmage. But she can shoot it at any moment’s notice. She can come in and step up. It’s not easy to come off the bench and knock down two shots like that.”
LCC got the ball right back on a steal by R.A. Long alum Eastyn Reeves, and the Devils found Kiara Brooks open on the wing for her third three-pointer of the game, which gave LCC its first lead since early in the second quarter at 52-49.
From there it was a matter of three Brooks free throws to seal the game and one meaningless buzzer beater by Centralia’s Najahia Forks to end it.
Brooks led the Devils with 16 points in 17 minutes off the bench, while Danica Schmidt posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Going up against a Centralia squad with just nine players, Myers saw a chance to wear the Trailblazers down, and had his Devils press all game long.
“They got some easy bunnies here and there, but my goal was to tire them out and wear them down – they don’t have a huge roster, they’ve got young guards – and we’ve got some pretty good defenders,” he said. “We’ve been working on that. I would say a week ago I wasn’t confident even running it in a game, so I was glad that they came out and played it well.”
The plan worked early and often, with LCC wrangling 12 steals, led by five from Reeves.
The only local alum on the LCC roster, Reeves played a team-high 37 minutes, hitting a pair of three-pointers and finishing 2-for-11 from the floor to go along with two assists and a rebound.
“Her sea legs have to get back, she was tired,” Myers said. “I know there’s going to be a game that she goes for 30. But we wouldn’t have won without her. She’s the heart and soul of who we are, and how tough and hard she plays really keeps us going."
Even when the Devils weren’t coming away with the ball off of forced passes, they hampered the Blazers long enough to force them out of any offensive rhythm and making them work against short shot clocks.
“That’s really what you’re trying to do: disrupt the flow,” Myers said. “All of a sudden, they can only run one action and take a shot.”
Early on, Centralia worked out of the short-clock situations by forcing it at the hoop and drawing a body — in the first half, the Blazers got to the line 10 times compared to the Devils’ four, with LCC often bailing Centralia out on bad fouls late in possessions.
But as the game wound down and LCC took the lead late, those fouls turned into clean blocks. In the four minutes after Novelli’s first three-pointer in the fourth quarter, the Devils had three rejections to go along with a steal.
“Part of it is us staying disciplined and not getting into them, staying high and getting the ball up,” Myers said. “When they were getting calls, it’s because we were getting into the body.”
LCC (1-0) is scheduled to host Tacoma on Tuesday.