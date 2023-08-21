The Red Devils don’t necessarily have to say their goals out loud in order for everyone on the team to know them. For the Lower Columbia College women’s soccer team the short answer is they want to win. And the long answer is they want to keep playing, and winning, as long as possible.

It’s that simple.

Coming off a run to the NWAC Final Four it would have been easy for LCC to roll into this season overconfident and satisfied to take a well-earned rest on their collective laurels. But the Red Devils haven’t, and they most certainly won’t.

Instead, the red and white bunch dedicated their offseason to working on conditioning and developing new skill sets. For fans of the Red Devils there will be some familiar names missing this season, but there will be even more familiar faces who’ve moved into bigger roles as LCC looks to take things to the next level.

“To be honest we just talk about setting our standard and our level of expectations,” LCC coach Joe Chicks said. “We’re here to be a stepping stone for these guys, so if our only goal is to go be successful and win an NWAC title I think we’re missing the mark.”

And yet, when a team’s goal is to be as good as it can be from the whistle to the last, winning that final match is always solidly on the radar.

In an extra effort to prepare for another long regular season and the prospect of another deep regular season run the Red Devils have lined up a challenging early season slate. That docket began in earnest with a non-league contest against Thompson Rivers University out of Kamloops, British Columbia last week. And while the Red Devils fell to the Canadian Wolfpack by a score of 5-3, the day was far from a lost cause.

After falling behind by four scores early in the second half LCC was able to stop the slide and found the net twice more with a prideful manner of play that did little in the way of maintaining international relations. Nataija Blaylock scored twice in that contest and figures to lead the LCC offense with her electric brand of soccer.

“She’s got every tool," Chicks said. "Not only is she fast, not only can she just flat run but she can control the ball, and she can shoot for power and she can assist. She’s kind of a Swiss Army knife.”

This year Blaylock will be flanked by a new addition in the impressive form of Rhyli Grim out of Gladstone, Oregon. The freshman posted her first career score late in the match against the Wolfpack and it seems only a matter of time before she and Blaylock develop a lethal rhythm on the attack.

“We added one of the top goal scorers in Oregon high school history in Rhyli Grim,” Chicks noted. “I think once she gets some confidence she’s going to be one that’s leaned on, too. I think those two are going to connect a lot together.”

Molly Romanchock and Jennifer Baertlein out of Hockinson, and Adalie Schierscher of Kelso are also in the mix for LCC.

After dropping their season-opener at home the Red Devils took their show on the road for a trio of matches in Bellingham over the weekend. That road trip began with a 2-0 loss to the University of Northern British Columbia on Friday evening, but LCC got back to even on the season on Saturday with a 5-1 win over Douglas College (B.C.), and a 3-0 victory over the hosts from Whatcom College.

Playing their fourth game of the week, and third in less than 24-hours, it was Grim who got the Red Devils on the board thanks to a helper from Maddie Kohout. Then in the 26th minute Brynlee Grant got in on the fun with a goal that was assisted by Jasmari Nalasco. The Red Devils went up 3-0 in the 32nd minute when Ella Willardson notched her second score of the day.

Of course, when the defense doesn’t allow a goal at all as it did over the course of 180 minutes and change on Saturday, it makes winning a whole heckuva lot easier.

Strong fullback play helped to keep the shutout intact and that should be a staple for the Red Devils this season. That stopping power begins with the likes of sophomore captain Koda Hoaglin (Ogden, UT), freshman Delaney McNett (Gladstone, Ore.), and sophomore Jazmine Campbell (Grants Pass, Ore.) who Chicks called a near-miss for All-Conference honors last season.

One of the biggest holes in the roster to replace from last season is in between the pipes where Kyra Piers is no longer holding down the fort for the Red Devils after moving on to wear the mittens for Midland University. Asked to fill those large shoes will be sophomore Taylor Wilkinson from Mark Morris, and Jade Goulding, a freshman from Riverton, Utah.

“Taylor was behind Kyla last year and put in a lot of work in the offseason. She was actually converted from a field player/goalkeeper in high school so she’s put in a lot of work. It’s nice that we’ve actually hired a goalkeeper coach and put some focus on it,” Chicks noted. “(Goulding) is so composed. We build out of the back, obviously, and she fits really well in that regard.”

The defensive unit may see the most rotation on the field as the Red Devils work to figure out who fits best, and where. Maddison Enright out of Battle Ground is the only returning center back, while Alyssa Rios (Woodburn) and Ava Young (Lehi, UT) are a pair of freshmen who’ve been given plenty of early minutes to prove themselves. Stella LaRivere (Lehi, UT) has also been a pleasant surprise to the coaching staff.

The Red Devils will return to action on Tuesday at the NWAC Soccer Friendlies at the Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwilla. After playing Peninsula and then Skagit Valley on Wednesday they’ll have more than a week and a half off to get healthy before jumping into division play with tilts against Tacoma, Pierce and Centralia.

Once it’s time to settle things once and for all in November there’s a solid chance LCC could be right in the thick of things once again. After all, the Red Devils plan to keep winning like it’s the next thing to do, but not the only thing.

This early in the season Chicks says its too early to say who else might be there in the end.

“Hopefully us. I mean, I love our team, I do. I think we’re going to be able to compete for it,” Chicks said. “You know Clark’s always tough. They just have a history of winning, a lot. (And) Centralia’s just so good defensively all the time and they make it tough. Pierce is sneaky, but with Highline out this year it’s going to be a crapshoot for the top three.”

Lower Columbia (2-2) will return to Northlake Field on Sep. 9 to play Pierce College at noon.