On the heels of the best season in program history the Lower Columbia College women’s soccer team entered this week with high expectations and a penchant for winding up on the sunny side of the pitch. That’s what a run to the NWAC Final Four will do to a team.

Entering Thursday evening at the Northlake Field, this year’s rendition of the Red Devils had already ripped off a pair of wins in friendly scrimmages against Umpqua (5-0) and Lane (4-0). But in their regular season opener adversity arrived early for LCC in a non-league tilt against Thompson Rivers University out of Kamloops, British Columbia.

The Wolfpack were on the tail end of an international roadtrip that included a 2-2 tie with Warner Pacific last Sunday and a 4-1 win over Corban University on Monday down in Oregon Country. The Canadian university kept right on rolling on its tour through Longview with a 5-3 victory on a sun scorched field.

From the opening touch the Wolfpack were on their front foot. Just four minutes into the action Emily Clark made it pay with an impressive boot off a pass from Belal Geremia.

Even when the Red Devils did manage to stop the attack they had a difficult time turning up field, let alone maintaining possession of the ball. Fifteen minutes later the Red Devils slipped up again, this time with Clark finding the net off a pass from Berea Woldeves in the 19th minute.

“We came out a little bit timid and scared,” said LCC coach Joe Chicks. “We played a lot of freshmen but as the game went on they got more confident and that’s a plus.”

That confidence first made an appearance in the 35th minute and it took a returning player’s will to not be embarrassed to do it. Specifically, sophomore forward Nataija Blaylock took possession from about 35 yards out, made one move to clear herself and then fired a knuckling cannon ball into the top shelf of the net, just beyond the reach of a scrambling goalie.

“Her first goal I think she just said ‘Enough is enough,’” noted Chicks.

That momentum was short lived for the Red Devils, however, when another defensive miscue allowed Clark to finish off her hat trick in stoppage time just before the intermission. That goal put the Wolfpack back up by two scores and sent LCC into the halftime huddle looking for answers.

“We’ve got 12 (players) coming back,” noted Chicks. “We’ve got a lot of sophomores, but today I was throwing a lot of freshmen into the deep end.”

And when it came to sink or swim time, the tide kept rising before the Red Devils were able to figure out how to tread water. In the 51st minute Lillie Pearson scored an unassisted goal for TRU and then 13 minutes later she assisted Bridget Baird to put the Wolfpack up 5-1.

Frustrations were mounting for the home side and an outbreak of increasingly physical play on both sides culminated with Blaylock earning a yellow card in the 68th minute.

Relief finally arrived for the Red Devils when Blaylock found herself in the right spot deep in TRU territory and then redirected a free ball that was deflected before bounding high and into the open backside of the net. That fortuitous bounce in the 75th minute gave LCC something to clap about and provided some much needed spark down the stretch.

In the 89th minute LCC freshman Rhyli Grim made the score more respectable with her first career goal off an assist from Kayla Welker.

A 5-3 loss isn’t the sort of thing you’d usually write home about, but in this case the Red Devils say it’s all part of a master plan to make sure his team is battle tested when push finally comes to shove.

“The whole idea is to kind of challenge these guys,” Chicks explained. “We had some scrimmages and everybody got some action and then these guys are a four year big time university in Canada, and they’ve been getting better and better. They’re coming off a Final Four appearance just like we are.”

Facing off against an unfamiliar opponent and playing for nothing but pride and the prospect of more playing time in the future, the Red Devils were forced to make a decision down the stretch; steel themselves against the onslaught or roll over Beethoven.

And during their strong push to the finish line one freshman in particular caught her coach’s eye.

“Stella LaRivere) came in and played really fantastic at the end,” Chicks said. “You don’t really know what you have until you get out there and play somebody tough and I thought she shined… that’s something to move forward with, for sure.”

Lower Columbia (0-1) was set to play another team out of the great white north with a contest against the University of British Columbia in Bellingham on Friday night. The Red Devils are scheduled to play twice on Saturday, with a 3 p.m. date with Douglas College and 5 p.m. tango with the hosts from Whatcom College.