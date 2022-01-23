NWAC Women’s Basketball: Red Devils romp in rout of Pierce

LCC didn’t waste much time getting rolling against Pierce on Saturday at Myklebust Gymnasium. Even though they played four quarters, the Red Devils essentially ended the game at halftime in a 79-39 rout of Pierce.

“We played well and did what we were supposed to do,” LCC coach Lucas Myers said.

The Red Devils held the Raiders to just 16 points in the first half — eight in each quarter — and they lit up the board on the other side of the floor, too. LCC dropped 21 points in the first and then got even better in the second, rattling off 30 points and taking a 51-16 lead at halftime.

LCC was able to clear the benches and spread the playing time around to everyone as they coasted to the win in the second half.

“It was just nice seeing everybody in the game,” Myers said. “I think we almost got everyone double-digit minutes, which is really impressive.”

Jazlynn Novelli scored 17 points off the bench to lead the Red Devils in scoring as they only player in double figures. Asia Castillo added nine points, while Chinedu Nnadi and Kelso alum AllyHarman both added eight for LCC.

Danica Schmidt read the bounce well and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds in the win.

Some coaches take blowouts lightly, but Myers said there’s always progress to be made, even when building 40-point leads.

“I think that there’s things that can always be learned no matter who you’re playing,” he said. “There’s definitely things we need to do a better job of.”

Specifically, he Red Devils got a chance to gain experience by working the ball around the arc against the Raiders’ zone defense. That's something Myers expects to see more and more as teams will struggle to match the Red Devils man-to-man.

LCC (13-1, 3-0 league) will be on the road at Tacoma on Thursday.

