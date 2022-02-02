NWAC Women’s Basketball: Red Devils pick up pace, take down Centralia

LCC needed some time to figure out Centralia’s defense on Wednesday night, but once the Red Devils did they never looked back on their way to a 71-57 win over the rival Trailblazers.

The Red Devils found separation in the second quarter. Leading 21-19, the Red Devils finished on a 16-16 run to take a 37-25 lead at the half. Jazlynn Novelli was the key for LCC’s run as she caught fire from long range and knocked down three straight 3-pointers to close the half.

Novelli credited the way the Red Devils worked the ball around the perimeter.

“For the past two weeks our team has worked on moving the ball because we’re going to see a lot of zone this season,” Novelli said. “My teammates got really good looks and we all made really good passes tonight.”

LCC coach Lucas Myers agreed that the added emphasis on passing proved effective on Wednesday.

“They were really cramming the paint so we were settling for quick threes,” Myers said. “Once we started moving it we got some better threes, better ball movement and then we got some turnovers.”

Myers said the Red Devils also needed some time to get a look at how the Blazers were lining up before making the right adjustments to get the offense working.

“Centralia does a really good job with their matchup zone and they run some weird spots,” Myers said. “It takes a quarter to feel that out and it takes a quarter for me to get more of an idea of what we can do.”

The Red Devils made the right moves eventually and continued to build on their lead in the third as Novelli added another five points and knocked down another three.

The LCC defense was essential in preventing the Blazers from ever threatening the Red Devils’ lead. They ran their high-tempo press to perfection at times, forcing 23 turnovers on the night.

Katelynn Forner was the spearhead of the press, hounding Centralia guards in the frontcourt all night on her way to picking up three steals.

“Just a bulldog on defense,” Myers said of Forner. “She gets so many loose balls and turnovers for us and that really opens up our offense.”

The Red Devils’ energy they show on the defensive end typically translates to production on offense, something that Myers takes pride in.

“That’s kind of our identity,” he said. “I think some of that maybe comes with how I coach. Our identity is toughness and defense and that’s part of the reason we bring in the players that we bring in, so that leads to our points and our energy.”

That identity is something that the players have bought into as the season wears on.

“We work on it every day in practice," Novelli said. "We go out there and we just bust our butts on the floor to get steals.”

Novelli’s 11 points in the second quarter were just the beginning as she’d stay hot from downtown to lead the Red Devils with 25 points off the bench while knocking down 5-of-10 shots from beyond the arc.

Chinedu Nnadi also provided a spark off the bench with 15 points as she and Novelli combined for 40 points off the bench.

“Any time you get 40 points off the bench, you’re sitting in a good spot,” Myers said. “We’re blessed to have that depth.”

Michaela Harris led the LCC starters in scoring with 13 points.

LCC (14-1, 4-0 league) stays atop the West Region standings with an important win over their rival.

“They’re definitely I think the toughest competition in our region based on what I’ve seen, so it feels good to have a double digit win tonight,” Myers said.

But even with the comfortable margin in the scoring column, the Red Devils still insist they have work to do.

“I think the best part is I still don’t feel like we’re even close to our best basketball,” Myers said. “I think I’ve seen glimpses of our best basketball, we have spurts of it, but I haven’t seen us put together four quarters of great basketball yet.”

Novelli hopes that teams around the NWAC are starting to see that these Red Devils aren’t messing around this season.

“I think we’re starting to close the gap,” she said. “We’re really a threat to win the NWACs this year and we’re really excited to go play the bigger teams.”

Myers thinks there is still work to be done to threaten the rest of the conference, but the time will come to let other teams know that they are here to play.

“We’ve got a long ways to go and if we really want to put people on notice it’s going to happen in March” he said.

LCC will be on the road against Highline on Saturday at noon in Des Moines.

