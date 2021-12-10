NWAC Women’s Basketball: Noyes shines as LCC rolls Columbia Basin in home opener

It may have only been LCC’s first home game of the season, but the Red Devils looked to be approaching midseason form as they ran past Columbia Basin 84-69 on Friday night at Mykelbust Gymnasium.

“It’s always nice to play on your home floor and see the fans…it’s a great place to be, great atmosphere,” LCC coach Lucas Myers said as his Red Devils’ improved to 8-0 in their first home contest of the season.

The Red Devils pressed the Hawks early, forcing turnovers and converting them into points to jump out to a 12-3 lead and force a Columbia Basin timeout.

Jodi Noyes helped spark the run in the post and finished the first quarter with nine points. Noyes would continue to lead the Red Devils from the paint all night and finished with game-highs in points (24) and rebounds (9) to lead the Red Devils.

“Jodi’s just starting to get her legs I think,” Myers said. “She’s only going to do that more throughout the year, but it makes everything flow easier.”

The fast pace that the Red Devils preferred played into Noyes’ strengths since she was not limited to a low-post spot on the floor.

“Our offense is designed to go inside-out, but the biggest thing for her is she runs the floor as good as any guard,” Myers said.

Noyes is more than comfortable filling the lanes in transition, and Wahkiakum alum Paige Mace came off the bench do keep the ball moving. Mace finished with 10 assists to lead all players.

“Honestly it was just running the floor, it’s all effort,” Noyes said of her success. “Just running up and down and getting those putbacks. Paige hits me so quick up and down the floor and that was really it.”

Similarly, Mace is more than happy to play the high-tempo offense that worked so well for the Red Devils on Friday.

“I’ve always played fast and I like to run and I like to push the ball,” Mace said. “So when I have a post that can go it’s my favorite thing to do.”

Myers noted that Mace was forced into some extra playing time due to early foul trouble for Katelynn Forner, but the Red Devils can still go about their business in the same manner with Mace in the lineup.

“Paige, naturally, just does a really good job of getting the ball up the floor,” Myers said. “She’s savvy, she sees the floor really well and then she’s really hard to guard…her passing makes us really deadly in transition.”

The Red Devils built their lead over 20 points at 48-26 at the break after back-to-back 24-point quarters to start the game.

The Hawks came out from the break and cut into the LCC lead by way of the 3-ball, but the Red Devils answered with a 16-0 run to close out the third. That run was capped by back-to-back corner three's from Mace to extend the lead to 30 entering the fourth.

“For us it’s energy and playing good defense, especially that last five minutes of the third quarter,” Myers said. “Our defensive energy picked back up and forced lots of turnovers, ball movement and making shots.”

The Red Devils gave a few points back in the fourth when they cleared out the bench in order to get experience for other players. By that time, the outcome was out of question.

In addition to Noyes’ two dozen points, Michaela Harris continued to put up good scoring numbers with 15 points of her own0. Samantha Collins added nine for LCC and Mace tacked on eight.

Noyes’ big night continues to show that the Red Devils are far from a one-trick pony. They’ve got multiple threats, and they can shift focus night-to-night, making them a tough matchup for opposing teams.

“There’s not one person they can look to lock down and we’ve got three or four people coming off the bench that are all capable of scoring 20, and that just depends on how we want to play,” Myers said. “Makes us tough to prepare for.”

Noyes said the numerous other options makes it easier for her on the inside.

“If we’re going to go hard in the paint and they’re going to double team me, I can just kick it out and rely on my shooters,” she said. “We’ve got people in every position that can score the ball.”

Ashtyn Nelson was Columbia Basin's main offensive threat and found herself in the thick of it when the Hawks nearly cut their deficit to single digits. She finished 4-for-4 from beyond the arc and finished with 16 points.

LCC (7-0) stays unblemished on the season, but they’ve got a tough matchup against a fellow unbeaten squad in Clackamas when they take the floor at Myklebust on Tuesday.

“It’s going to be a fast game,” Myers said. “Clackamas likes to do a lot of the same stuff we do and get up and down the floor. They’re going to spread it out a little more, but a lot of teams have tried to do that with our size.”

