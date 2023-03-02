AUBURN — Paige Mace led Lower Columbia with a game-high 25 points in a 72-63 road loss to Green River, Wednesday. The defeat dropped the Red Devils out of the running for first place in the NWAC West Division standings as the regular season came to an end. Instead, the Gators finished as West champions and LCC fell to third place in the standings.

Mace added three steals to her tally while knocking down 10-of-16 shots from the field. Those efforts helped LCC turn a four point deficit after the first quarter into a 35-34 advantage at halftime.

Katelynn Forner added 15 points with four rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Red Devils. Katei Hanson and Avine Soakai each put up seven points with six rebounds in the loss.

But it wasn't enough to stay on top.

"Green River played like a confident West Region champion and made a lot of tough shots down the stretch," LCC coach Lucas Myers said. "We played extremely hard for four quarters but just didn't make enough shots down the stretch."

The Gators got back on top in the third quarter with a 16-11 run and then pulled away with a five point edge in the fourth. Saydee Anderson led Green River with 20 points and Sadi Clemons added 14.

Courtney Swan chipped in six points with nine rebounds in the loss for LCC.

Lower Columbia (19-8, 9-3) will most likely face Walla Walla, the No. 2 seed from the East Region, March 9 at 10 a.m. in Pasco for the opening round of the NWAC championship tournament.