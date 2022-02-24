NWAC Women’s Basketball: Lower Columbia rolls on in 20-point win over Tacoma

By now the Lower Columbia College women’s basketball team is a well-oiled machine and they just kept things rolling down the tracks with a 70-50 win over Tacoma on Wednesday to remain unbeaten in NWAC West Region play.

The Red Devils continued to rely on their defense, although their trademark press was notably absent for large portions of the midweek romp, a conscious decision by coach Lucas Myers.

“I kind of slowed the game down a little bit for us,” Myers said. "Some of that just has to do with where we are with some health and maintaining some minutes for us.”

With Kelso alum and typical starter Ally Harman taking the night up to heal from a leg injury, Asia Castillo stepped into a starting spot in her place and put together a strong showing. Castillo finished with 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting to help the Red Devils in the win.

Castillo is less than a year removed from a torn Achilles tendon, but as she continues to gain confidence upon return from her injury, she’s settled in to LCC's scheme.

“Asia just plays extremely hard…Asia came in and we didn’t miss a beat,” Myers said. “Fifteen points and really efficient shooting.”

Whereas Castillo was a new face in the starting lineup for the Devils, Michaela Harris was her usual self and helped give the Red Devils an 18-12 lead after a quarter by pouring in nine points on 4-of-4 shooting to start the game.

“Offensively we just try to stay aggressive,” Harris said. “Tacoma decided to go between zone and man and we like to experience both so we can score off of both. We saw the openings and we were able to score.”

The Devils kept building on their lead in the second, outscoring the titans 14-10 and kept slowly and methodically adding to the lead throughout the second half.

It might be hard to believe in a 20-point win, but it felt like there were numerous opportunities for LCC to blow the doors off and put the Titans firmly in the rearview, but the finishing blow never came. Instead the Red Devils simply continued to slowly build on their lead throughout the night.

Harris and Myers said they both felt the same way, but gave different reasons for the lack of a spurt late.

“We had some careless passing at times," Myers said. "I think late in the third when we really could have pulled away to maybe 25, 30, we had a lot of great drives but we didn’t make the extra pass."

Harris felt the difference could have been blamed on the defensive end.

“We had chances where we could’ve been more aggressive on defense and got our lead a little higher, but at the end of the day we ended up getting the dub,” Harris said.

Harris finished with a game-high 20 points, helping to spark the Devils from the start. While Castillo added a significant jolt with her 15 points, Danica Schmidt turned her attention to the glass, hauling in 14 rebounds to lead all players.

“The great thing about Danica is that she does whatever we need to win,” Myers said. “If she has to facilitate she’ll do that. If she has to rebound she’ll do that.”

LCC has handled nearly every challenge they’ve faced from opposing teams this year. As they hit the final stretch of the regular season, the Red Devils biggest challenge might be avoiding a loss in a dreaded trap game, but Myers has been keeping his eyes on that in practice.

“(He) doesn’t allow us to get too complacent,” Harris said. “He always keeps us going and tells us no matter how many wins we have or how much we’re winning by, we always still have a goal at the end of the day.”

Myers himself said the key to avoiding a late season slip up is recognizing the importance of every game left on the schedule.

“Definitely when you’re winning every game by 20 points or more in league it’s easy to find yourself unmotivated,” Myers said. “So something we’ve been talking about and really preaching is (from) this point on, we’ve got all playoff games. If we can go 7-0 from here on out after tonight, we’re NWAC champions.”

Myers added that it also helps that they are getting the best effort from opponents hoping to add a blemish to the Red Devils’ perfect conference record.

LCC (20-1, 10-0 league) will finish its season series with Centralia as they hit the road north to take on the Trailblazers at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, in Centralia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.