NWAC Women’s Basketball: LCC pulls away late, beats Clackamas to stay unbeaten in statement game

Throughout LCC’s matchup with Clackamas on Tuesday night, it looked as though the Red Devils were poised to pull away in a battle of two unbeaten NWAC teams. But each time the Red Devils tried, the Cougars stuck around until LCC pieced it all together in the fourth quarter to run away with an 87-69 win that kept them perfect on the season.

“I think it’s kind of been a little bit of our mantra to let everybody know that we’re here and we’re ready to make a run at something special,” Lower Columbia coach Lucas Myers said after knocking off the 8-0 Cougars by 18 points.

Jodi Noyes was a monster in the paint for the Red Devils. She worked the glass and finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds to lead all players in both categories.

“She’s capable of that every night…we’re eight games in and I’m just starting to see her sea legs come back,” Myers said. “She looks like the dominating post she’s going to be this year.”

Noyes was a key part of the Red Devils’ late push as they finally found separation from the Cougars with a 14-3 run in the fourth quarter.

Noyes teamed with Michaela Harris, who scored 18 points and added three assists. Harris helped swing the momentum and then fed off it with back-to-back makes on drives where she was fouled heading to the hoop.

“I guess it’s my team’s momentum,” Harris said. “We’re just very team-oriented, so once we get our momentum started, all of us, we just started getting hyped and it worked to our advantage.”

The Red Devils tried to bury Clackamas early, stretching a 13-0 run across the end of the first and start of the second. But the Cougars fought back and continued to do so almost every time LCC built upon its lead.

“I think less of it was about what we did or didn’t do and more of what Clackamas was able to do to us,” Myers said of their inability to pull away across the first three quarters.

Myers credited his team with picking up the pace to spark their late run.

“I think part of it was just keeping the tempo up and playing good defense,” he said. “We got some turnovers, got some rebounds and pushed it up the floor.”

Coming into the game, Myers knew Brooke Bullock would cause some problems for the Red Devils. He had her circled on the game plan from teh get go, and for good reason. Bullock attacked the rim early and often on Tuesday, pouring in 32 points while grabbing five rebounds for the Cougars.

Myers knew Bullock would be able to score regardless of what they threw her way, So the focus shifted to the other players on the floor for the Cougars.

“We’re not going to stop Brooke,” Myers said. “The thing you have to do with her is not let her facilitate. They have a lot of shooters that they put around the three point line, so our goal was to make Brooke work one-on-one all game.”

That strategy paid off in a big way. The Cougars led the NWAC in three-pointers made and attempted as well as in percentage entering the game, but the Red Devils shut them down on the perimeter, holding them to just three makes on 20 attempts for a 15% mark from beyond the arc.

Stopping Bullock also helped fuel Noyes’ night on the boards as she sought to keep the ball out of Bullock’s hands.

“That was kind of the goal coming into today,” Noyes said. “I knew that Brooke was good at rebounding and my focus today was just to keep her off the glass. So just every ball today, I went after.”

Myers also praised his bench and their ability to take the load off of the starters. Harris was the lone Red Devil to play more than 30 minutes on the night, whereas four of the five starters for Clackamas crossed that threshold.

“That wears a team down and we’re lucky to have that depth,” Myers said.

Noyes said a lot of things get easier with the help of the Red Devils' deep roster.

“With our team, we have so many well-rounded players, we just have so much talent,” She said. “Whether it’s in the post or the guard spot, we’re just so well-rounded. We don’t have to rely on one person. Everyone can show up.”

The Red Devils sputtered at times across the first three quarters, but they managed to beat the Cougars by a large margin in spite of the slower stretches. That might best exemplify just how far this LCC team might go against tough opponents while sending a warning to the rest of the NWAC’s teams.

“I think this was a big statement today,” Noyes said. We’re here to compete, we’re going to compete in the finals and we want to hang a banner up.”

Harris feels similarly, that other teams might start looking at the Red Devils differently.

“I guess it just shows our potential,” Harris said. “At LCC, I feel like we’re underrated as a team, and I believe this game right here was a statement that we’re actually bigger than what it seems like.”

Myers agreed that a statement was made, but he’s prepared for what that means moving forward.

“That just means we’re going to get haymakers from everyone else, so it’s going to be a fun season,” he said.

LCC (8-0) has a busy slate of games at the NWAC Crossover Tournament in Walla Walla this weekend. They open with Linn-Benton on Friday night, followed by Shoreline on Saturday and Walla Walla on Sunday.

