NWAC Women’s Basketball: LCC dominates Green River in restart

After more than three weeks off due to COVID-19, the NWAC is back in action and the LCC women’s team picked up right where they left off with a 68-33 win over Green River on Wednesday at Myklebust Gymnasium.

“After a month off, I can’t be too upset,” LCC coach Lucas Myers said.

The Red Devils took some time to get back to their winning ways after the lengthy and unexpected break, but they blew the doors off with a 28-point third quarter to bury the Gators.

“Our players put on a clinic in terms of the way you rotate on defense and run the press,” Myers said. “I was very pleased. We put up 28 points and really ended the game.”

The defense helped drive the Red Devils before the first quarter, as they held the Gators to just 13 points across the entire first half. The Red Devils were able to build a 12-point lead at the break despite not being up to their standard on the offensive end.

“We definitely could have shot it better, but I think a lot of that was that we played too fast at times offensively trying to force it a little bit,” Myers said. “Part of that is that we want to speed the game up against these teams in our region.”

LCC finished 27-of-72 from the field to shoot 37.5% as a squad and were cold from 3-point land, connecting on just 4-of-20 looks from long range.

Myers credited his starting lineup with getting the squad rolling as they more than doubled their scoring total with their outburst in the third. Up to that point, the Red Devils struggled to finish off their open looks early.

“We were just a little rusty and careless with the ball,” Myers said. “We did a lot of good stuff early that just didn’t result in points because maybe we’d fumble it off our knee or drop the pass that was going to be a lay in.”

Katelynn Forner helped lead the Devils to the win with a game-high 13 points to go with three steals and two assists.

“She played very well,” Myers said. “Just under control, was really good in our press getting tips and getting steals.”

Jodi Noyes added 10 points and six rebounds and Jazlynn Novelli came off the bench to score 12 points for LCC.

Danica Schmidt nabbed a team-high eight rebounds to go with her six points and played a vital role on the Red Devils staunch defense.

“She’s just so long and athletic defensively,” Myers said. “I think she had six or seven blocks tonight and just a ton of tips on passes. She was really good for us defensively and just a great leader out there on the floor for us tonight.”

Although it wasn’t a perfect night, Myers credits the experienced roster for keeping LCC focused with such a long stretch in between games.

“We have a lot of older players who have been here for a while and they have a goal in mind,” Myers said. “They come into practice every day and set the pace. I haven’t had to do a lot of that kind of coaching, they do a lot of player leadership.”

LCC (11-1) is back at home on Saturday as they host Pierce.

