NWAC Women’s Basketball: LCC avoids trap, comes back to beat Linn-Benton

WALLA WALLA — LCC’s Friday night matchup against Linn-Benton had all the makings of a trap game. The Red Devils were on the road, playing an unbeaten opponent and coming off an emotional win over unbeaten Clackamas on Tuesday to stay perfect themselves.

“Anytime you’re undefeated, teams are going to come at you and it’s going to be a physical battle,” LCC coach Lucas Myers said. “Teams are going to take a big swing.”

To top it off, the Red Devils came out flat in the first quarter and fell behind double digits early.

“We started out a little slow,” Myers said. “For whatever reason we couldn’t shoot the ball and just didn’t have a lot of energy in the first quarter.

But in spite of all that, LCC managed to walk away with a 73-68 win over the Roadrunners in their opener of the NWAC crossover tournament.

LCC trailed by as many as 11 in the first quarter, struggling to find the bottom of the net across the first eight-plus minutes of the game with just one made field goal. But the Red Devils managed to piece enough together to finish the first quarter on a 6-0 run, and then they took control from there.

“Once we woke up and started pushing the ball it really changed the pace of the game,” Myers said.

LCC cut their deficit down to one at 32-31 by the end of the first half. Then they came turned around and outscored the Roadrunners 19-13 in the third to take a five-point lead entering the fourth. LCC held on down the stretch, holding the Roadrunners at arm's length the rest of the way.

Myers speculated plenty of reasons for the Red Devils' slow start, but came back around to remembering that at the end of the day it’s a group of young adults taking the floor each night, not a roster of robots.

“We’ve got 18-21-year-old women and they’re not going to be perfect every night,” Myers said. “I think sometimes when you have a game like Clackamas on Tuesday, it’s hard for teams to get off that emotion and turn around and play another game.”

Chinedu Nnadi came off the bench to lead the Red Devils in scoring with 18 points while adding four rebounds and three blocks. Michaela Harris continued to score consistently for LCC, adding 15 points to go along with four board and a team-high seven assists in a full 40 minutes on the court.

“She draws a lot of attention. She moves the ball well,” Myers said of Harris. “She sees the floor really well and she’s strong enough to make a lot of passes that some people can’t.”

Katelynn Forner turned in a double-double with 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds from her point guard spot.

“Anytime your point guard gets that many rebounds you’re doing well,” Myers said.

LCC (9-0) continued the NWAC Crossover on Saturday against Shoreline and caps the tournament against host Walla Walla.

