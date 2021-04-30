NWAC Volleyball: Red Devils too much for Tacoma

TACOMA — Lower Columbia College volleyball got back on the right track Thursday with a three set win over Tacoma in NWAC play that went 25-21, 25-10, 25-22.
Zoe Naugle led the Red Devils’ attack with nine kills and added five blocks in the win. Camryn Wilson notched eight kills and ten digs to help LCC to the sweep.
Meanwhile, Karsyn Zaragoza dished 14 assists in the win and Emma Nelson tallied 22 digs. Amanda Holm added seven digs and ten assists.
LCC (7-1) is set to play at Centralia next Thursday.
