 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NWAC Volleyball: Red Devils too much for Tacoma
0 comments
alert
NWAC Volleyball

NWAC Volleyball: Red Devils too much for Tacoma

{{featured_button_text}}
LCC Volleyball stock

A rack of balls and a sanitation station stand ready before a match at LCC's Myklebust Gymnasium. Under NWAC COVID-19 protocols, balls must be switched out and sanitized after each point this season.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

TACOMA — Lower Columbia College volleyball got back on the right track Thursday with a three set win over Tacoma in NWAC play that went 25-21, 25-10, 25-22.

Zoe Naugle led the Red Devils’ attack with nine kills and added five blocks in the win. Camryn Wilson notched eight kills and ten digs to help LCC to the sweep.

Meanwhile, Karsyn Zaragoza dished 14 assists in the win and Emma Nelson tallied 22 digs. Amanda Holm added seven digs and ten assists.

LCC (7-1) is set to play at Centralia next Thursday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News