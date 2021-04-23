NWAC Volleyball: Red Devils scorch T-Birds

DES MOINES — The Lower Columbia College volleyball team did their best butter imitation on Thursday as they continued to be on a roll with a three set sweep of Highline, 25-16, 25-21, 25-22.

Camryn Wilson led the Red Devils with 10 kills, a dozen digs and two blocks. Zoe Naugle added eight kills and two blocks in the win.

Emma Nelson helped to keep LCC in rotation with twelve digs while Karsyn Zaragoza added nine digs and served as the primary facilitator with 17 assists. Amanda Holm added a dozen assists and nine digs in the contest.

It was the offense that powered the way to the win, though, with Jayden Foster and Josie Drew adding six kills each for the Red Devils.

To date, LCC has dropped just two sets this season. The Red Devils (6-0) are set to host Pierce College next Wednesday.

