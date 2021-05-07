NWAC Volleyball: Red Devils' hitters too hot for Blazers' diggers

“They’re just now getting comfortable with their positions and they’re just buying into the fact that we’ve got to work to prove to people this season,” Gordon said. “We’re just getting better every time out. We just look a lot better.”

But Lower Columbia didn’t let that setback spring them out entirely. The Red Devils jumped out to a 16-11 lead before the crowd started chanting rock ballads inside Michael Smith Gymnasium, and the serenading didn’t work out as planned for the home team when LCC immediately put up seven consecutive points on the way to the match clinching win.

Kaylee Barnum led LCC with 13 kills in the match.

“Kaylee Barnum, she was having a great time so we just fed her the whole time,” Naugle said.

Karsyn Zaragoza added 27 assists for LCC and Amanda Holm dished 20 more. But it was defense that allowed the Devils to get into position to let their hitters swing big.

“Our goal was not to let them get two or three points in a row with their serve and we did pretty well with that,” Naugle explained. “We really rely on Camryn (Wilson) and Emma (Nelson) for our serve receive passes to control the back row and the tempo.”