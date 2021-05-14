NWAC Volleyball: Red Devils downed in five by Pierce

LAKEWOOD — Lower Columbia College dropped a five-set match at Pierce College after going up 1-0 on Thursday night, falling to the Raiders 25-21, 24-26, 10-25, 26-24 and 11-15.

LCC started strong with a first-set win and almost took a 2-0 lead but came up just short. The Red Devils notched more kills in the second-set loss than they did in the first, but the Raiders were still able to even the game up at one set apiece.

Pierce took control in set three with a 15-point win that saw the Red Devils come away with just five kills out of 20 attacks with six attack errors, their highest miscue total of the match.

The Red Devils bounced back in the fourth set with their backs against the wall down 2-1. The Devils were aggressive on the offensive end with 42 attacks, their most of the game, and connected on 14 of them for kills in a tightly contested 26-24 win. LCC also had just three attack errors in the set, which tied a game-low for both teams.

LCC couldn’t keep the momentum into the final set and fell four shy of the Raiders at 15-11.