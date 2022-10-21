NWAC Volleyball Preview: Lower Columbia looking for revenge at Highline

The biggest game of Lower Columbia’s season is set for Friday as the Red Devils make the two and a half hour trek up Interstate-5 to Highline for the rematch of a five-set loss to the undefeated Thunderbirds.

Highline holds a single-game lead on Lower Columbia in the NWAC West division. The two teams battled over a five-set thriller on September 28th, with the Thunderbirds taking the fifth-set tiebreak 15-13. A point anywhere in the match could’ve turned the tide and freshman setter Alex Tinsley knows that as well as anyone.

“We were so close,” Tinsley said. “Because it was such an early game in the season we weren’t as connected as a team as we are now and I think we’ve definitely got a lot better as a team communication wise and just play wise, so I definitely think we are a lot more prepared to play (Highline).”

In recent games and practices, Lower Columbia has worked to diversify its offensive attack so that top teams like Highline face a more unpredictable Red Devils attack in future games. Red Devils head coach Carri Smith knows the importance of keeping opponents on their toes come playoff time.

“Our goal right now is to win the West (division),” Tinsley added. “I think we’re playing really good and as the season has progressed we have definitely gotten closer which has helped the chemistry and the play get better as well. We’re just getting to know each other a lot better.”

Lower Columbia dropped the first set 27-25 to Highline in the first matchup three weeks ago. Though it fought back to take the second set, getting off to a strong start will be key. As will doing a better job against the Thunderbirds top hitters Rebecca Zenger, Bethany Tuchardt and Angelina Pham with their block.

The winner of Friday’s match will have the inside track on winning the West division with three games to play over the final two weeks of the season.