 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
NWAC Volleyball

NWAC Volleyball: Nasty net play leads Lower Columbia over Tacoma

  • 0
Lower Columbia Volleyball Paige Chinchen 9.13.JPG

Paige Chinchen goes up to deliver a kill for her Lower Columbia College side during a match versus Shoreline at Myklebust Gym, Tuesday, Sept. 13. Lower Columbia won in three sets to improve to 10-2 on the season.

 Anthony Dion

Lower Columbia had a strong night at the net with four of their hitters converting at a plus-.300 rate in a three-set sweep of Tacoma, Friday, at Myklebust Gymnasium by scores of 25-9, 25-20 and 25-16.

Freshman Paige Chinchen had a game-high 10 kills to go with 16 digs and just two errors for the Red Devils. The Kalama alumn finished with a .348 hitting percentage.

Kate Johnson added eight kills for LCC and Jazzy Golly had three on six attempts for a .500 percentage. Freshman setter Alex Tinsley provided 15 assists as she was strong with her passing throughout the contest.

The Red Devils won for the fifth time in six matches to keep pace with Highline whom they trail by one game in the West Region.

Sophomore libero Arianna Vreeland was tremendous defensively in the serve-receive phase for LCC with 23 digs. Kate Onespot-Danforth was a standout passing and hitting with 13 assists and two kills on six attempts in the win.

People are also reading…

Lower Columbia (18-4, 4-1 league) will travel to Green River on Wednesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News