NWAC Volleyball: Nasty net play leads Lower Columbia over Tacoma

Lower Columbia had a strong night at the net with four of their hitters converting at a plus-.300 rate in a three-set sweep of Tacoma, Friday, at Myklebust Gymnasium by scores of 25-9, 25-20 and 25-16.

Freshman Paige Chinchen had a game-high 10 kills to go with 16 digs and just two errors for the Red Devils. The Kalama alumn finished with a .348 hitting percentage.

Kate Johnson added eight kills for LCC and Jazzy Golly had three on six attempts for a .500 percentage. Freshman setter Alex Tinsley provided 15 assists as she was strong with her passing throughout the contest.

The Red Devils won for the fifth time in six matches to keep pace with Highline whom they trail by one game in the West Region.

Sophomore libero Arianna Vreeland was tremendous defensively in the serve-receive phase for LCC with 23 digs. Kate Onespot-Danforth was a standout passing and hitting with 13 assists and two kills on six attempts in the win.

Lower Columbia (18-4, 4-1 league) will travel to Green River on Wednesday.