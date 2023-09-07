Looking to get back on the winning track after a disappointing weekend, Lower Columbia volleyball did just that by sweeping Clark College 26-24, 25-21 and 25-11 Wednesday.

Kambree Baker led the Red Devils attack at the net with eight kills on 16 attempts for a .312 finishing rate. Kendal Collins added seven kills and Paige Chinchen finished with six kills and 12 digs which led the LCC defense.

Sophomore setter Kate Onespot-Danforth delivered 22 assists and had three kills to lead the LCC passing.

Lower Columbia (7-3 overall) heads to Lakewood for the Pierce Quad Invitational on Thursday. It is scheduled to play Skagit Valley and Bellevue.