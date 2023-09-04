Lower Columbia traveled east to the Tri-Cities to take part in the Coach G Memorial Invite at Columbia Basin College over the weekend. The two-day invitational saw LCC play four games between Friday and Saturday, including a date against a North Idaho squad which swept LCC in the quarterfinals of the NWAC Championship last season.

After beginning the season with a record of 5-0, the Red Devils were given a harsh reality check at the G Invite. LCC finished 1-3 over the weekend with its lone win coming against Columbia Basin in four sets by scores of 17-25, 25-19, 25-15 and 25-23.

“(We faced) tough competition this weekend with all four games against ranked teams,” LCC head coach Carri Smith said. “We battled (and) came up short on a few (matches), but gained lots of great experience in a competitive tournament.”

Lower Columbia and North Idaho played a competitive five-set match Friday with the Cardinals handing LCC its first loss of the season by scores of 15-25, 25-17, 25-21, 14-25 and 15-8.

After splitting Friday’s matches, LCC was defeated by both Linn-Benton and Everett on Saturday. The loss to Linn-Benton came in three sets by scores of 25-25, 25-15 and 25-16. The Red Devils returned to the court later in the afternoon and battled Everett over five sets, but couldn't find a way to victory.

Kate Johnson and Kalama freshman Kendal Collins led the way at the net for the Red Devils. Johnson posted 34 kills and five blocks over the four matches and Collins added 33 kills and 33 digs. Those two pillars weren’t alone in providing offense for LCC, though.

Kambree Baker added 25 kills and seven blocks from her middle position and Paige Chinchen had 20 kills and 44 digs. Freshman Cheyenne Wetlesan added 11 kills and 10 blocks.

Kate Onespot-Danforth was an all-around force with 22 kills, 77 assists, four aces, seven blocks and 43 digs on defense. Defensive specialist Madi Noel, a freshman import from Mark Morris, provided 70 digs and 11 assists.

Lower Columbia (6-3 overall) returns home to host Clark at Myklebust Gymnasium on Wednesday at 6 p.m.