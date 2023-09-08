Following a win over Tacoma on Wednesday, Lower Columbia headed north to Lakewood for the Pierce Quad Invite where it split a pair of games on Thursday.

LCC defeated Skagit Valley in four sets by scores of 25-11, 24-26, 25-20 and 25-20 in its opening game before it fell to Bellevue in five sets. Bellevue won by scores of 19-25, 25-21, 25-21, 21-25 and 15-10.

Sophomore hitter Kate Johnson slammed 13 kills on 22 attempts to lead LCC in its win over Skagit Valley. Setter Kate Onespot-Danforth provided 24 assists, seven digs and five kills and middle Kambree Baker had seven kills and seven blocks. Defensive specialist Madi Noel had 17 digs to lead the Red Devils defense.

LCC took the first set off Bellevue in its second game of the night before dropping sets two and three by a score of 25-21. They were close all the way through. The Red Devils took set four by the same score of 25-21 to force a fifth-set tiebreaker. Bellevue won 15-10 to win the match.

Paige Chinchen delivered 15 kills on 34 attempts and 14 digs to lead the Red Devils on offense. Johnson added 12 kills on 30 attempts and Kendal Collins had 10 kills and 11 digs. Noel had 25 digs and setters Onespot-Danforth and Alex Tinsley delivered 25 and 23 assists respectively.

Lower Columbia (8-4) hosts Pacific University at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Myklebust Gym.