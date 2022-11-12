NWAC Volleyball: Lower Columbia splits matches to stay alive in NWAC Regionals

BELLEVUE — Lower Columbia stayed alive in the NWAC Regional volleyball tournament by splitting its two matches Saturday.

The Red Devils suffered a hard luck loss in its morning match against Yakima Valley, falling in five close sets before beating Rogue in four sets to survive into Sunday in search of a trophy. The set scores were 25-27, 25-13, 28-26 and 25-20.

Stats for the match against Rogue were not available at time of press.

With the victory over Rogue, Lower Columbia will have the opportunity to advance into the Elite 8 with a victory on Sunday against the loser of the Yakima Valley versus Bellevue game.

Lower Columbia played Yakima Valley in the morning, falling in five sets by scores of 25-23, 20-25, 19-25, 25-23 and 15-13. The fourth set was the turning point.

With its backs against the wall, Yakima Valley opened up strong, jumping ahead 7-1 and 10-5 early, but the Red Devils fought back as Kate Johnson, Paige Chinchen and Jayden Foster scored points to lift Lower Columbia to a 16-14 advantage.

Holding a 19-18 lead, Yakima Valley scored three straight points with two kills and a Red Devils setting error to claim a 21-19 lead. Then, with the score knotted again at 23-23, Yakima Valley secured the decisive points on kills from Emaline Mariscal and Courtney Standley.

The Red Devils bounced back to take a 10-6 lead in the fifth set tiebreaker only to see Yakima Valley surge ahead with a 8-2 rally, due in part to Lower Columbia’s own mistakes.

The Red Devils had two service errors, two attack errors and a bad set to aid Yakima Valley’s comeback bid. Yakima Valley would secure the match win with an ace from Nizhoni Tallman.