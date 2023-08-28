The Lower Columbia College volleyball team opened up its season with a near-perfect performance over a two-day round robin tournament it hosted at Myklebust Gymnasium over the weekend. The Red Devils went 4-0 with a pair of three-game sweeps to commence a campaign where an NWAC Championship is the goal after a quarterfinal exit one year ago.

Lower Columbia opened with a five-set victory over Wenatchee Valley on Friday night. LCC won the first two sets by scores of 25-13 and 25-16 before the Knights rallied to take the next two sets in thrilling fashion, winning by scores of 26-24 and 28-26. That left a decisive fifth set left to be played, which the Red Devils claimed by a score of 15-12.

Sophomore outside hitter Paige Chinchen led the Red Devils with 13 kills. A former Kalama Chinook, Chinchen added 15 digs on defense. Kate Onespot-Danforth provided 10 kills and freshman Kendal Collins (another Kalama import) added eight kills in her debut. Onespot-Danforth and Collins led the LCC defense with 17 digs while sophomore setter Alex Tinsley finished with 23 assists and four aces.

The Red Devils followed the opening-game test from the Knights by winning nine of their next 10 sets, only dropping one round to Clackamas before sweeping aside both Centralia and Umpqua on Saturday. LCC dispatched Umpqua by scores of 25-15, 25-19 and 25-13.

The weekend performance left LCC head coach Carri Smith pleased with her squad’s execution through its first four matches against unfamiliar foes.

“I saw a lot of positive things out there this weekend,” said Smith. “The great thing also on the first weekend, is it’s nice to finally see it working on our side against somebody new so it really shows our strengths and weaknesses. It’s giving us a better view now of what we really need to work on in practice. There were some things that definitely came to light.”

Smith made note of defensive positioning and passing as the biggest areas for improvement heading into the first official week of the season.

“We’re definitely going to need to tighten up some of our defensive positioning off of certain hitters. We left a couple of big holes that we need to fill,” Smith stated. “And always, passing, passing, passing.”

As for the Red Devils themselves, the opening weekend was highly anticipated by the players after weeks of practicing against one another.

“It was just really fun to see everybody come together during the actually games when we’re playing other teams and just to see how good the team actually is,” Tinsley remarked. “I think it’s just super exciting for all of us.”

LCC saw contributions up and down its roster over the weekend.

Sophomore captain Kate Johnson led all LCC hitters with 33 kills. She finished the four-game tournament with a 23.9 percent hit rate and 10 blocks. Chinchen followed with 24 kills and 39 digs and Onespot-Danforth delivered 23 kills at 21.6 success rate, 36 digs, 80 assists and three blocks.

The Red Devils also received quality contributions from a host of freshmen including middle Cheyenne Wetlesen (16 kills, five blocks, 33.3 percent rate), outside hitter Collins (23 kills, 41 digs) and defensive specialist Madi Noel (51 digs and 2.21 serve/receive), who found her way across the parking lot to LCC after an accomplished prep career at Mark Morris High School. Meanwhile, redshirt freshman Kambree Baker, playing a middle role for the Red Devils, finished with 20 kills and seven blocks.

Wetlesen and Baker saw the majority of points throughout the four-game tournament in the middle block position. However, coach Smith rotated others in and will continue to move girls around in the early going while the team awaits news on an update regarding freshman Morgan Garrison who suffered an injury to her knee in practice earlier in the week.

Tinsley thought the rotation worked out well over the team’s first set of matches.

“I think it’s good. I think everybody is willing to step up wherever coach needs us,” Tinsley stated. “Everybody has a good attitude about where they’re going.”

Lower Columbia will return to the court on Wednesday when it plays at Mt. Hood at 6 p.m.