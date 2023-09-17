Playing in the Bellevue Crossover spread across two days, Lower Columbia continued its struggle away from home as it dropped two of three matches.

LCC opened the Crossover with a 3-0 sweep of Chemeketa before being swept by Everett on Friday night and again by North Idaho, Saturday. The losses moved LCC to just 4-6 this season away from home.

In the win over Chemeketa by scores of 26-24, 25-18 and 25-22, Kate Johnson led the Red Devils’ attack with seven kills on 15 takes for a .200 hitting efficiency. Paige Chinchen added five kills and freshman Kendal Collins had four as LCC finished with a .219 team hitting efficiency rate.

On defense, the Red Devils were led by Chinchen with 17 digs and Madi Noel who had 13 digs. Cheyenne Wetlesen and Kate Onespot-Danforth led the LCC net presence with two blocks apiece.

But that was as good as it got for LCC. The team returned to the court Friday evening to lose in three ultra-tight sets to Everett by scores of 25-21, 25-23 and 26-24.

Chinchen again had the most kill attempts with 21 in the match, finishing with nine kills and seven errors. Johnson had six kills and one error on 14 attempts, while Kambree Baker and Samantha Farland added three kills.

Noel delivered 15 digs and Chinchen 12.

In their rematch with North Idaho, a team the Red Devils saw in the CBC Invitational in Pasco, the Red Devils were less effective offensively which prevented the team from taking a set against the Cardinals.

Lower Columbia (10-6 overall) will return home to host Pierce on Wednesday at 6 p.m.