NWAC Volleyball: Lower Columbia coach Carri Smith reflects on 200 wins

Lower Columbia head coach Carri Smith reached a milestone last Friday that had become a goal for her in recent years – 200 wins.

The Red Devils beat Pierce College in four sets to give Smith her 200th victory as the Lower Columbia head coach in her 10th season on the job.

“I’m proud of that goal now that I can sit back,” said Smith on Wednesday after notching her 201st victory against Centralia in three sets. “It was just a special thing to hit and just feel proud of all the work that I’ve put in.

"This is an actual tangible number to show all the hard work that has gone in and all the great athletes that we’ve had come through these doors in making LCC a winning program.”

Back in 2013, Smith took over a program that was coming off a 3-28 campaign. Lower Columbia is now a perennial 20-win team in playoff contention year after year. This season, the Red Devils sit a game behind undefeated West division leader Highline while already amassing 21 wins with four games left on the regular season slate before NWAC Regionals.

When she took over the job, Smith took a look around at the top NWAC programs and used what she saw to establish the bar she wanted to reach with Lower Columbia.

“When I first came in… I would look at other coaches who were dominating the NWAC, I would look at their programs and (think), ‘Okay, how am I going to take this 3-28 program and I want to look like these guys?’” Smith recalled. “To get it there is awesome and then kind of raise my bar to be, ‘I said I want to do it, I’m doing it, but can I do it consistently?’

“And so every year I’m looking to get into those types of numbers. If I can keep getting into those 20s and 30s (victories each year), then I know we’re staying competitive and we’re keeping LCC in (contention) for volleyball.”

At this point, Red Devils fans will be wondering, is 300 next?

“That’s kind of far away so I won’t worry about that one quite yet,” laughed Smith.