NWAC Volleyball: Lower Columbia advances to Elite Eight of NWAC Championships

BELLEVUE — Provided with an opportunity for redemption Sunday, the Lower Columbia volleyball team seized it with gusto. After being defeated by Yakima Valley in a five-set match 24 hours earlier in a match which saw the Red Devils blow leads in both the fourth and fifth sets, the Red Devils were given a second shot at the Yaks.

And this time LCC didn't miss.

“They just killed it,” according to Lower Columbia coach Carri Smith. “They grabbed the horns.”

In the rematch, Lower Columbia took down the Yaks in three sets, winning by scores of 25-11, 25-18 and 25-9. The Red Devils had one major advantage working in their favor in the do-or-die match Sunday – Yakima Valley coming off a five-set loss in the morning.

After falling in five sets to Bellevue in the morning, the Yaks were left with about an hour to bounce back and battle the Red Devils for a spot in the Elite Eight.

If it’s tough to play a game after a loss on the same day and its exponentially more difficult to do so after losing a five-set match. Lower Columbia knew it would be playing the loser of the Bellevue/Yakima Valley match, and thus knew it had an advantage in rest.

After all, winning a loser-out match an hour after losing a five-set battle is precisely what the Red Devils had to do the day before.

“The big thing for us today, not only seeing the opportunity that was ahead of us coming off a hard day yesterday but staying alive, was all about our energy today, " coach Smith said. “We knew we had the leg up coming in fresh today having done our double match yesterday, so we told the kids, ‘You have to bring more energy than you’ve ever had and take advantage of that.”

Paige Chinchen led the Red Devils offensive attack against the Yaks. The freshman from Kalama was targeted the most by setter Alex Tinsley and she finished with nine kills on a .219 hitting percentage.

Kate Johnson added seven kills and Katy Cooper slammed home six points to go with 10 digs. Tinsley finished with 26 assists and sophomore defensive specialist Arianna Vreeland led the way with 15 digs.

A game after leading the Yaks with 12 kills at the net, Jessica Mariscal was held to four kills on 18 attacks in Sunday’s rematch. Courtney Standley led the Yaks with just a half dozen kills and added nine digs. Nizhoni Tallman led Yakima Valley with 11 digs.

With their season on the line the Red Devils needed to get out to a fast start and did just that. LCC jumped on Yakima Valley early with a 10-3 lead in the first set, before winning 25-11. They then ran out to a 17-5 lead in the second set leaving the match all but over.

“It was amazing. I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” coach Smith said. “What we asked for them coming into today, kind of setting up the scenario, they just killed it today. Everybody contributed on the floor.”

Lower Columbia earned a spot in the NWAC elite eight which will give them a path to play for the championship next weekend. That road to a trophy will start with a match against North Idaho at 5 p.m. on Friday at Pierce College. The other six teams in the elite eight are Columbia Basin, Linn-Benton, Bellevue, Skagit Valley, Highline and Lane.

The Red Devils might not have spoken about them publicly, but they've had a set of teams goals established since workouts began over the summer.

“This definitely was one of them,” Smith said. “I’m proud of them for checking off so many goals this year even with some of the adversity (they have dealt with). But that’s sports, you know? Everyone has adversity and to keep checking off goals to stay alive for another weekend, I couldn’t be more proud.”