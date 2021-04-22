NWAC Volleyball: LCC VB rolls, sweeps Centralia

The LCC volleyball only trailed for one brief stretch all night long against Centralia, as the Red Devils rolled to a 3-0 sweep of the Trailblazers, 25-17, 25-13, 25-14 at Myklebust Gymnasium on Wednesday.

That lone deficit game to start the third set, when Centralia found itself up 6-2 right out of the gate. LCC responded with a 9-1 run, and spent the rest of the set only growing its lead in a third straight comfortable win.

Castle Rock alum Zoe Naugle led the Red Devils with nine kills on .316 hitting, and tacked on four of LCC’s seven blocks on the night. Camryn Wilson added seven kills.

In the middle of LCC’s 6-2 system, Karsyn Zaragoza and Amanda Holm had 16 and 13 assists, respectively.

In general, the kills numbers were low for LCC because Centralia had a rough time on offense, hitting -.065 as a team. The Trailblazers committed 27 errors Wednesday — seven of the block variety and 20 times simply missing the court with their attacks — and also gave the Red Devils seven more points on service errors.

Centralia committed four service errors in the first set alone; two of those came within the first 15 points and sparked small LCC runs to push the Red Devils’ lead. Then across the final two sets, the Trailblazers committed 21 attack errors.