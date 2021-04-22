NWAC Volleyball: LCC VB rolls, sweeps Centralia

The LCC volleyball only trailed for one brief stretch all night long against Centralia, as the Red Devils rolled to a 3-0 sweep of the Trailblazers, 25-17, 25-13, 25-14 at Myklebust Gymnasium on Wednesday.
That lone deficit game to start the third set, when Centralia found itself up 6-2 right out of the gate. LCC responded with a 9-1 run, and spent the rest of the set only growing its lead in a third straight comfortable win.
Castle Rock alum Zoe Naugle led the Red Devils with nine kills on .316 hitting, and tacked on four of LCC’s seven blocks on the night. Camryn Wilson added seven kills.
In the middle of LCC’s 6-2 system, Karsyn Zaragoza and Amanda Holm had 16 and 13 assists, respectively.
In general, the kills numbers were low for LCC because Centralia had a rough time on offense, hitting -.065 as a team. The Trailblazers committed 27 errors Wednesday — seven of the block variety and 20 times simply missing the court with their attacks — and also gave the Red Devils seven more points on service errors.
Centralia committed four service errors in the first set alone; two of those came within the first 15 points and sparked small LCC runs to push the Red Devils’ lead. Then across the final two sets, the Trailblazers committed 21 attack errors.
The first set was the closest of the day, with LCC unable to grow its lead beyond five points and Centralia making enough quick runs to keep it interesting. Then, up 20-17, the Red Devils found their mojo with four kills and a Trailblazer error to end the set on a 5-0 run.
That momentum continued though the beginning of the second set, which saw LCC jump out to a 9-2 lead. Centralia was able to stop the Red Devils’ runs briefly, but the Trailblazers couldn’t stay at the service line themselves, and soon LCC was looking at a 21-7 advantage.
Centralia had its best run to start the third, but LCC took control right back to go up 11-7. The Trailblazers stayed even for a few points to narrow the gap to 15-12, but the Devils had one more big rally in them, ending the match on a 10-3 run.
Still undefeated and with four sweeps to its record, LCC (5-0) was set to play at Highline on Thursday.