NWAC Volleyball: LCC caps season with sweep of Tacoma

The LCC volleyball team finished its season on a high note with a 3-0 win over Tacoma College at Myklebust Gymnasium on Wednesday, beating the Titans 30-28, 25-11 and 25-22.

LCC coach Carrie Smith used a new lineup to make sure all four of her sophomores got a chance to start on Sophomore Night, but it threw off the rotation a bit, and Tacoma jumped out to build a 14-8 lead in the opening set.

Smith said the slow start in the opening set might have also been due to nerves as fans ascended on Myklebust Gymnasium for the first time this season.

“With the fans here, there was a lot of butterflies,” she said. “Kind of felt like that first game feel.”

The Devils rallied and rattled off a 7-1 run to tie the set at 15-15. From there, LCC looked poised to finish off the Titans as they took a 23-18 advantage, but Tacoma bounced back and eventually tied the game at 25-25. LCC couldn’t shake Tacoma, but never fell behind and finally strung together two points for a 30-28 win.

It was all LCC in the second set, with the Devils rattling off a 15-1 run to put the Titans in the rearview.