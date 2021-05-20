NWAC Volleyball: LCC caps season with sweep of Tacoma

The LCC volleyball team finished its season on a high note with a 3-0 win over Tacoma College at Myklebust Gymnasium on Wednesday, beating the Titans 30-28, 25-11 and 25-22.
LCC coach Carrie Smith used a new lineup to make sure all four of her sophomores got a chance to start on Sophomore Night, but it threw off the rotation a bit, and Tacoma jumped out to build a 14-8 lead in the opening set.
Smith said the slow start in the opening set might have also been due to nerves as fans ascended on Myklebust Gymnasium for the first time this season.
“With the fans here, there was a lot of butterflies,” she said. “Kind of felt like that first game feel.”
The Devils rallied and rattled off a 7-1 run to tie the set at 15-15. From there, LCC looked poised to finish off the Titans as they took a 23-18 advantage, but Tacoma bounced back and eventually tied the game at 25-25. LCC couldn’t shake Tacoma, but never fell behind and finally strung together two points for a 30-28 win.
It was all LCC in the second set, with the Devils rattling off a 15-1 run to put the Titans in the rearview.
“We made some adjustments in our blocking,” Smith said. “We started serving tougher and started just controlling the tempo of our passes on our side.”
She also said the return to a normal rotation allowed the team to settle in and find a groove.
LCC took control again in the third set by way of another big 15-2 run to go up 22-13. Tacoma made LCC earn the sweep by pulling within two points at 24-22, but the Devils took care of business and closed out the win.
LCC worked its offense through Camryn Wilson, who finished with a team-high 11 kills. Karsyn Zaragoza sent out 16 assists and picked up 11 digs on defense. Libero Emma Nelson held it down in the back row with 27 digs.
The win wraps up a unique spring volleyball season for the Red Devils. LCC took advantage of the opportunity to play and finished with a 10-2 record to finish in second place in the NWAC West Region.
Smith said it was important to focus on building relationships as a team in the limited amount of time they had together. She credited her team with sticking together and being patient as they waited for their season to start.